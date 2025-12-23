San Diego State running back announces decision for next season

Running back Lucky Sutton is staying with his hometown San Diego State Aztecs for his senior season following his breakout 2025 campaign.

Sutton made the announcement on social media on Monday, five days before the Aztecs face No. 23 North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Aztecs are trying to retain local talent, and Sutton’s desire to stay is a big deal. He starred at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High before heading down the freeway to Montezuma Mesa.

What Sutton said

“Aztec Nation, I want to extend my deepest gratitude for the love and support I have received from all of you over the years,” Sutton posted. “I am truly grateful for the energy and commitment you have put into this program and into me personally.

“Thank you to the entire coaching staff and everyone within the building for continuing to trust and believe in me. This program has changed my life, especially for believing in me when no one else did.

“As a San Diego kid, being here has always been a dream. This game of football has allowed me to meet great people from all over the southeast all the way down to Chula Vista and all the way up to North County. I truly appreciate you all.

“Knowing the legacy that was set in the past and the legacy I can continue, I intend on taking the next steps in this climb. With that being said, I am an Aztec for life.

“I love San Diego and everyone here. This decision feels right and is final. I look forward to closing out this season strongly and getting back to work to continue the climb next year. Our fans truly deserve the most.

“Thank you Aztec Nation.”

Sutton’s season

Sutton was named to the All-Mountain West first team after setting career highs with 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries, an average of 5.2 yards.

He led the MW in rushing yards and became the 20th SDSU player with a 1,000-yard season (the feat has been accomplished 28 times overall). He is ranked 16th in SDSU single-season history, with the bowl game still to be played.

San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7). | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

He has six 100-yard games, while gaining at least 75 yards in 11 of 12 games.

Other Aztecs staying

Sutton wasn’t the only Aztecs player announcing his return. Offensive tackle Joe Borjon and defensive tackle Malachi Finau also said they’ll be back next season.

Borjon’s younger brother, offensive lineman Brian Borjon, signed with the Aztecs during the early period.

The bowl game

San Diego State (9-3) will face the Mean Green (11-2) in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The Aztecs are in a bowl for the first time in three seasons and will try to win at least 10 games in a season for the first time since going 12-2 in 2021.

