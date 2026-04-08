San Diego State running back Lucky Sutton returns after breakout season ahead of Pac-12 debut

Lucky Sutton was more interested in finishing his college football career in his hometown than in cashing in on his breakout season and leaving the San Diego State Aztecs.

Sutton was SDSU’s workhorse during the Aztecs’ turnaround 9-4 season, rushing for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now he’s working toward leading the Aztecs into the new-look Pac-12 as the incumbent starter and most experienced running back on the team as spring drills roll on.

Another big season from Sutton, coupled with a healthy quarterback Jayden Denegal, could mean big things for the Aztecs, who are looking to follow up last fall’s big turnaround that resulted in them playing in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons.

Here is a look at the San Diego State running backs.

Senior Lucky Sutton

Sutton announced five days before the New Mexico Bowl that he was staying with his hometown Aztecs.

And why not, considering that the season he had, and the chance to do it again as the Aztecs make their long-awaited move into the reborn Pac-12.

The Aztecs are trying to retain local talent and Sutton’s desire to stay is a big deal. He starred at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High before heading down the freeway to Montezuma Mesa.

Sutton helped SDSU live up to its “Running Back U” nickname by rushing 254 times for 1,297 yards to lead the MW in both categories and 10 scores. It was also good enough to be named First Team All-MWC.

Sutton became the 20th SDSU player with a 1,000-yard season (the feat has been accomplished 28 times overall). He is ranked 16th in SDSU single-season history.

He had six 100-yard games, while gaining at least 75 yards in 11 of 12 games.

Sutton waited patiently for his big season. He actually played more as a freshman in 2023 than he did as a sophomore. He entered last season with 200 yards and two rushing touchdowns combined in his first three seasons.

Senior Christian Washington

Washington was a capable backup, carrying 98 times for 563 yards and four touchdowns to rank second behind Sutton. He also caught seven passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Christian Washington (23). | David Frerker-Imagn Images

He’s another local product, having played at nearby Helix High before starting his college career at New Mexico for two seasons and playing one year at Coastal Carolina before coming home to join the Aztecs.

Sophomore transfer Javion Kinnard

Kinnard transferred from Colorado State, where he saw limited action as a freshman, carrying just 12 times for 58 yards. However, he showed versatility by making 18 catches for 228 yards and one touchdown, and earning second-team All-MW honors as a punt returner, with six returns for 138 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown.

Colorado State is also moving into the Pac-12, along with former MW foes Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State. They’ll join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, as well as fellow newcomer Texas State.

Redshirt freshman Jordin Thomas

Thomas used his redshirt season last fall after coming to SDSU from Lincoln High in Stockton, where in four seasons he had 628 carries for 4,465 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Freshman Josiah Lucas

Lucas was part of the early signing class announced in December. He comes from South Grand Prairie High in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 110 yards rushing per game through three varsity seasons, for a total of 3,189 yards.

Up next

The Aztecs’ spring game will be on May 2 on campus. They open the regular season at home against Portland State on Sept. 5. Their first Pac-12 game will be against Texas State at home on Oct. 3.