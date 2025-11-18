San Diego State running back named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award
San Diego State running back Lucky Sutton was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Doak Walker Award on Tuesday, three days after he cracked the 1,000-yard plateau in his breakthrough junior season.
Sutton is one of 10 semifinalists for the award, which goes out to the top running back in the country. The semifinalists were announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.
Why this matters
Sutton is the first SDSU semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award since Rashaad Penny in 2017. Former Aztecs Donnel Pumphrey (2016), George Jones (1995) and Marshall Faulk (1993) have each been finalists for the award.
The three finalists for the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced next Tuesday, and the winner will be unveiled live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Friday, Dec. 12. The formal presentation of the award will take place at the annual banquet on Jan. 30, 2026, in Dallas.
The award is named after the legendary Doak Walker, who played for SMU and then in the NFL. It has been awarded to the nation’s top running back since 1990. The award is voted on by a 20-person committee that includes past winners and media members.
Who is Lucky Sutton?
Sutton is in his fourth season on Montezuma Mesa after graduating from San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High School.
He has rushed for 1,048 yards and eight touchdowns on 197 carries (5.3-yard average), including five 100-yard efforts in 10 games. Sutton is the 20th different Aztecs running back with a 1,000-yard rushing season in program history, and this is the 28th time an Aztecs back has reached that plateau.
Sutton ranks sixth in the country in rushing yards (1,048) and rushing yards per game (104.80).
He leads the Mountain West in rushing yards (1,048), rushing yards per game (104.80), total rush attempts (197, T-7th in FBS), rush attempts per game (19.70, T-7th in FBS) and total all-purpose plays (199, 12th in FBS), and is tied for second in rushing touchdowns (8, T-50th in FBS), fourth in all-purpose yards (1,046, 38th in FBS), fifth in all-purpose yards per game (104.60, 40th in FBS) and rushing yards per carry (5.32, 53rd in FBS), and seventh in total touchdowns (8).
What’s next
SDSU (8-2, 5-1) plays its final home game of the regular season on Saturday night against struggling San Jose State (3-7, 2-4).
The Aztecs regained sole possession of the Mountain West lead with a 17-7 home win against Boise State on Saturday night.