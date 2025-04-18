San Diego State's Aztec FAST football showcase set for April 19
As the college football landscape continues to change, many programs have opted against having traditional spring football games in recent offseasons.
Add San Diego State to that list. This Saturday, April 19, San Diego State will host the Aztec FAST Showcase at Snapdragon Stadium, concluding their spring practice season. The showcase will include a round-robin style tournament of games. Among them are dodgeball, tic-tac-toe, quarterback accuracy, relay race, move the mountain and punt/catch. An autograph session for fans is also scheduled. Following the games, San Diego State will hold a 7-on-7 competition.
San Diego State’s release also mentions that there will be activities for the student-athletes to interact with fans around the day’s festivities. The parking lot at Snapdragon Stadium opens at 10:30 a.m. while the showcase is schedule to begin at 1 p.m.
The Aztecs have added two quarterbacks in the transfer portal that are expected to compete for the starting spot in Sean Lewis’ second season. Bert Emanuel Jr. comes to San Diego State from Central Michigan while Jayden Denegal returns to Southern California after spending the past couple seasons at Michigan.
“They’re both big kids,” Lewis said of the two quarterbacks. “Both are dual-threat kids that have the ability to stress the defense in a lot of ways. They both have arm talent and they both have the ability to run, they’re both very cerebral kids in the time we’ve spent on Zoom meetings with them and having them here on campus for their official visits.”
San Diego State will have to find a way to replace star running back Marquez Cooper who rushed for 1,400 yards in his lone season on the Mesa. The Aztecs were able to retain standout edge rusher Trey White, a local product out of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista. White broke out with 12.5 sacks last season.
The Aztecs joined the growing number of college football programs when they hired Caleb Davis as the first general manager in program history last month. The 25-year-old Davis last served as Notre Dame’s Director of Recruiting. With the addition of the transfer portal and NIL rules in recent seasons, Davis will be able to take a load off the shoulders of head coach Sean Lewis.
San Diego State will kick off the 2025 football season at home against Stony Brook on August 25. The Aztecs will open conference play, their final season as part of the Mountain West, against Colorado State on October 4.
