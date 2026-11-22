The San Diego State Aztecs stunned Boise State and the college football world late Saturday night with a 22-20 win that puts them in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game in two weeks.

Cooper DiLeva kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Aztecs to victory and punch their ticket for a rematch against the Broncos back at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 4 for the championship of the reconstituted league.

The win also makes the Aztecs bowl-eligible for the second straight season, something that seemed so improbable earlier in the season as the Aztecs stumbled through quarterback inconsistency, injuries and even a mumps outbreak.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Aztecs’ win at Boise State.

1. A remarkable finish sends SDSU to the title game

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs rush the field at the conclusion of the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SDSU’s Jaylon Hawkins tore the ball away from a BSU defender in the end zone and came down with a 39-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman Stone Saunders to pull the Aztecs to 20-19 with 1:51 left. Coach Sean Lewis called for a two-point conversion and Saunders was forced out of the pocket and overthrew his receiver.

The Broncos moved to midfield and had a fourth down at their 46 with one timeout left and 1:31 left to play. They inexplicably snapped the ball and quarterback Maddux Madsen was stuffed.

Saunders connected with tight end Jackson Ford for a 24-yard completion to get the Aztecs into DiLeva’s range and SDSU worked the clock down to three seconds.

DiLeva nailed his third field goal of the night to win it. He missed one earlier in the game.

2. San Diego State's season takes a dramatic turn

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Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Stone Saunders (11) rolls out to pass during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Texas State routing Washington State earlier in the day, the Aztecs (6-5 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) had to beat the Broncos to reach the Pac-12 title game or else the Bobcats would have gotten the berth.

The Aztecs snapped BSU’s nine-game winning streak and left the Broncos (9-2, 6-1) in danger of missing out on a berth in the College Football Playoff. BSU was No. 17 in the CFP rankings and No. 15 in the AP Top 25.

The Aztecs were 17.5-point underdogs.

Now they’ve won three straight and four of five.

3. Aztecs overcome costly mistakes to pull off upset

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aztecs were closing in on a tying touchdown and got to the BSU 10 before Kalan Ellis was whistled for a false start. Saunders threw an incompletion in the end zone and the Aztecs had to settle for DiLeva’s 29-yard field goal to make it 17-13.

Boise State’s ensuing drive was aided when Tano Letuli was whistled for a late hit against BSU QB Maddux Madsen and the Broncos moved down for a field goal that made it 20-13.

SDSU forced the Broncos into plenty of mistakes, too. They had three takeaways in the first half, including two interceptions of Madsen, who had been picked off only once coming in.

The Aztecs will find out Sunday morning where they will play their flex game next Saturday.