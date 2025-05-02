San Diego State football signs transfer receiver
Following the close of the spring window of the college football transfer portal, San Diego State remains active.
The Aztecs have added a pass catcher in fourth-year receiver Donovan Brown. He joins the Aztecs after spending two seasons at Syracuse and one season at Monroe University in New York City.
During his first season at Syracuse, Brown played in four regular season games and a bowl game, able to take the season as a redshirt while contributing at special teams and wide receiver. He played in all 13 games in year two, finishing third in yards and fourth in receptions. In a win over Western Michigan, Brown finished with 89 yards and caught his first touchdown at the collegiate level.
He transferred to Monroe University this past season and was the top receiver for the Mustangs. He caught 30 passes for more than 600 yards over his 10 games and led the team with eight touchdown receptions. Brown now joins a San Diego State team that had one receiver, Louis Brown IV, finish last season with more than 500 receiving yards.
A native of Maryland, Brown helped his high school, Quince Orchard, to a 14-0 record and a Maryland state title during his senior season. He caught 13 touchdown passes and scored twice more on the ground. Brown was also able to show his speed on the track, taking home the Maryland state title in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dash while placing third in the 100-meter.
San Diego State has had a busy time in the portal, looking to replace several of the vacated spots left by the 11 players who entered the transfer portal during the most recent window. The Aztecs have added offensive lineman Kalan Ellis to the offensive line while Kainoa Davis and August Salvati have joined the defensive line group. San Diego State also brought in Washington State transfer Hunter Haines at safety, who joins the group with four seasons of eligibility left.
Having filled the spots of two transfers from the defensive line and edge rusher group, San Diego State may be on the lookout for depth at running back following the transfer of senior Cam Davis. His transfer during the recent window leaves San Diego State with three scholarship running backs prior to the arrival of the incoming freshmen in the summer.
San Diego State will open the 2025 football season, their final season at Mountain West Conference members, against Stony Brook on August 28.