San Diego State solidifies running back room with transfer portal addition
San Diego State’s offense will look much different in the 2025 season. Both quarterbacks who took snaps for the Aztecs in 2024 have moved on from the program, in addition to star running back Marquez Cooper, who compiled 1,411 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns in his lone season at San Diego State.
The Aztecs have addressed their quarterback needs through the transfer portal, bringing in veterans Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan) and Jayden Denegal (Michigan). Both players were enrolled in time for spring practice and are expected to battle for the starting spot come August’s opener.
San Diego State has added to the spring portal haul by announcing the signing of Cal transfer running back Byron Cardwell. A San Diego native, Cardwell played at both St. Augustine High School and Morse High School before enrolling at Oregon in 2021 as a four-star recruit. Cardwell played in 14 games as a true freshman for the Ducks and two as a sophomore, finishing with 493 yards and five touchdowns in Eugene. He missed the 2023 season due to injury and appeared in two games for Cal last season, rushing for 16 yards on seven carries.
Cardwell arrives at San Diego State with two seasons of eligibility remaining. His brother Braylon was part of San Diego State’s 2024 recruiting class, a defensive back coming out of Mount Miguel High School. He’ll be a true freshman for San Diego State this upcoming season.
After losing Cooper to graduation, San Diego State addressed the running back need in the winter portal by bringing in Coastal Carolina transfer running back Christian Washington. A San Diego product out of Helix High School, Washington started his college career at New Mexico before playing the 2024 season with the Chanticleers. The Aztecs then lost last season’s backup Cam Davis during the spring transfer portal window, leaving the Aztecs with three running backs on the roster.
With the addition of Cardwell, San Diego State now has Washington, Lucky Sutton and Cincere Rhaney in the running back room before the arrival of true freshman Jordin Thomas in June. The Aztecs will open the 2025 season, their last as Mountain West Conference members, against Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium on August 28.