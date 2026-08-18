San Diego State star Lucky Sutton named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Lucky Sutton of the San Diego State Aztecs is now 3-for-3 on being named to preseason watch lists for some of the biggest awards in college football.

The senior running back from San Diego was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Tuesday. The award goes to college football’s most outstanding running back. Sutton is one of five semifinalists from last year to make the preseason list, and one of three players from the new-look Pac-12 Conference. A total of 62 running backs made the preseason list.

Why this matters

Recognition continues to pour in for Sutton, who on Monday was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list. Earlier this summer, Sutton earned a spot on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which also honors the player of the year.

Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and Phil Steele Magazine had already named Sutton a first-team All-Pac-12 pick.

What is the Doak Walker Award?

The award is named for Doak Walker, a three-time All-America running back who played for SMU.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will then choose the three finalists, also in November. That committee will then pick the winner in December, a choice that will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 10.

Sutton made it to the semifinalist round last season.

Why Sutton is a contender

Sutton is motivated to build on his breakout junior season and help the Aztecs make a strong showing in the new-look Pac-12. He turned his first starting opportunity into a career-best performance last fall. He had six 100-yard games en route to becoming the Mountain West rushing champion with 1,297 yards, as well as 10 touchdowns.

He also etched his name into the lore of “Running Back U,” the moniker given to SDSU dating to the Marshall Faulk era in the early 1990s.

He took over No. 13 on SDSU’s single-season rushing list and became the 20th different back to crack the 1,000-yard mark. Remarkably, that plateau has been reached a total of 28 times.

What's next

SDSU fans will get their first chance to see Sutton in action behind a rebuilt offensive line this season when the Aztecs host Portland State of the Big Sky Conference at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 5. The Aztecs will make their long-awaited Pac-12 debut when they face another newcomer, Texas State, for the first time on Oct. 3. That game will also be at Snapdragon Stadium.