San Diego State’s starting quarterback out with shoulder injury



An injury to his non-throwing left shoulder in the season opener has finally caught up to San Diego State junior quarterback Jayden Denegal, who had surgery this week and will miss the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 27.

Denegal, who transferred from Michigan last winter, had surgery on Wednesday, according to various media reports.

While it will be a setback for the Aztecs (9-3), they still have a strong running game and a ballhawking defense that will have to step up big against the high-scoring and 23rd-ranked North Texas Mean Green (11-2).

The Aztecs will turn to Bert Emanuel Jr., who like Denegal transferred to SDSU in the offseason.

The QB’s injury

SDSU got a big scare just four plays into the season opener against FCS Stony Brook on Aug. 28 when Denegal ran a keeper to his left and was tackled after a three-yard gain. It seemed innocuous enough until he popped up and headed to the sideline, holding his left shoulder. He returned two plays later and helped lead the Aztecs to a 42-0 win.

Denegal played with a protective harness the remainder of the season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Denegal had participated in bowl practices before the decision was made to have surgery.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

“We had a conversation,” coach Sean Lewis told the U-T. “It was a very hard decision. And, ultimately, we settled on collectively together that the time was right now, so that he could have the necessary timeframe to recover.”

Lewis said he expects Denegal to return in time for spring drills.

“The team’s done a great job responding,” Lewis told the newspaper. “Again, we’ve been open and transparent. Like, the guys know how hard the decision was, and are very understanding of, ultimately, where we all got to with it. So, yeah, next man up.”

Who is Bert Emanuel Jr.

Emanuel also came to SDSU in the offseason, transferring from Central Michigan.

He and Denegal competed through spring drills and fall camp before Denegal was named the starter.

Emanuel appeared in 10 games but was just 5-of-9 passing for 37 yards. He also rushed 22 times for 102 yards, with a long of 41 yards.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. (5) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

He is the son of the former college and NFL wide receiver.

The bowl game

The Aztecs are back in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons. The big goal is to get their 10th win, which would be the first time in double digits since the landmark 12-2 finish in 2021.

