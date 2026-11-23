It almost defies description how the San Diego State Aztecs beat No. 17 Boise State 22-20 on Saturday night, an upset that could have ramifications in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Pick a word: unfathomable, improbable, shocking, stunning. Or, perhaps, all of them.

“It just shows the fight, the perseverance, the resolve that our kids have. Kind of a microcosm of what the year’s been for us,” coach Sean Lewis told USA Network minutes after the Aztecs quieted the crowd at Albertsons Stadium. “Continue to fight and find a way.”

The Aztecs have rebounded from a miserable early-season stretch to win three straight games and four of five. The upset earned them a return trip to Boise on Dec. 4 for a rematch against the Broncos for the Pac-12 Conference title. It also means they’ll be bowl-bound again in December.

It took all three phases for the Aztecs (6-5, 5-2) to pull off the stunner, while also taking advantage of some mystifying decisions by BSU coach Spencer Danielson that led to the Broncos (9-2, 6-1) turning the ball over on downs with 1:31 left, which set up SDSU’s winning Aztecs drive.

Here’s a deeper look at the turning points and what actually made the upset possible.

Cooper DiLeva delivers the game-winning kick

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs kicker Cooper DiLeva (96) kicks a last-second field goal as San Diego State defeats Boise State 22-20. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four days after he was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the country’s top placekicker, Cooper DiLeva nailed a 42-yard field goal as the clock expired to give the Aztecs their walk-off win.

He had missed a 49-yarder in the first quarter, but came back and nailed kicks from 51 and 29 yards to help the Aztecs go toe-to-toe with the Broncos, who were stuffed in their attempt to win a 10th straight game, and might have had their College Football Playoff hopes ended.

“So me and my coach talked about where we needed to be,” DiLeva said. “And I told them I hit 60 yards in pregame so we just had to get in position to make the kick, and the offense did it, and we got the job done.

“We played a great game. Honestly, defensively and offensively, we picked up a little late, but we got rolling. First of all, we shouldn't have been in that position if I made the first kick, so I was glad to get another opportunity,” the kicker said.

Stone Saunders makes the plays that mattered most

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Stone Saunders (11) is pressured by Boise State Broncos defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan (5) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The redshirt freshman was unflappable in his fourth college start.

In order, he:

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Utah

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UCLA

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Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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- Dashed 11 yards up the middle on a keeper for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 7.

- Made perhaps the play of the game when, as he was being pulled down on fourth-and-2 from midfield, he shoveled the ball to running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who gained four yards to keep the drive alive. Four plays later, Jaylon Hawkins wrestled the ball away from a BSU defender in the end zone for a touchdown that pulled the Aztecs to 20-19. Lewis called for a two-point conversion play, but Saunders’ pass was incomplete.

- Had a 24-yard completion to tight end Jackson Ford to get into range for DiLeva, who three plays later booted the game-winner.

Sean Lewis praises Saunders' composure under pressure

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Stone Saunders (11) during the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“His competitive maturity is growing with each opportunity,” Lewis said. “He's got ice in his veins. He’s really never too high and never too low. He does a really good job again just playing each play for what it is, fighting and finding a way. I mean, the fourth-down conversion to Chop, right? Like, hey, the play's not done until the play's done. And him just scrapping and clawing and finding a way to flip it out there and then Chop making two or three guys miss to get the first down, right?

“Again, like, that play is a microcosm of what this has been, right? Just finding a way, inch by inch, yard by yard, to get the next conversion, to get the next opportunity.”

Saunders transferred to SDSU after not playing during his freshman year at Kentucky. He broke his collarbone in a 53-20 season-opening win against Portland State and missed five games before eventually replacing the ineffective and injured Jayden Denegal as the starter.

“Again I think Stone's calmness and his collectiveness that's really matured over the weeks through the opportunities has continued to give us a chance to win and finding a way to get that done is a great trait to have.”

San Diego State's defense shuts down Boise State's biggest weapons

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (0) is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs safety Josiah Cox (24) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State defeats Boise State 22-20. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BSU came in as the Pac-12’s No. 1 scoring offense and No. 3 overall offense. Running back Dylan Riley came in averaging 129.1 yards per game and quarterback Maddux Madsen had been intercepted only once.

But SDSU’s Mike Lindsay and Isaiah Green intercepted Madsen in the red zone on consecutive possessions in the first half, and the Aztecs held Riley to just 69 yards.

“We were playing connected,” Lewis said. “We knew that we had to do a good job really rallying to get multiple hats to the ball carriers. I mean, talented, talented kids, but I thought our kids did a great job of getting multiple hats to their ball carriers, getting the ball down. You know, they had done a tremendous job of making people miss and generating explosive plays. There were obviously a couple that got out, but again, the response was to just play the next play to fight and to compete, generate some turnovers.”

San Diego State gets another shot at Boise State

The Aztecs will try to do it again in Boise at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

First, though, they’ll play their flex game at last-place WSU at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. It’s considered a non-conference game.