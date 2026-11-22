Coach Sean Lewis settled in for his victorious post-game press conference wearing a smile and a “San Diego State 2026 Bowl Bound” cap.

Yep, it actually happened. Two goals that seemed so inconceivable just a few weeks ago became reality when the Aztecs shocked heavily favored Boise State 22-20 on Saturday night to earn a repeat trip to Idaho’s capital city for a rematch in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game on Dec. 4 and become bowl-eligible.

Getting to 6-5 overall means the Aztecs will be playing in a bowl for a second straight season, something that sure didn’t seem possible as the Aztecs staggered through the middle part of the season while dealing with a slew of injuries, a crazy mumps outbreak and inconsistent quarterback play.

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They got there thanks to a tough defense, heads-up play by redshirt freshman quarterback Stone Saunders and, finally, a 42-yard field goal by Cooper DiLeva as time expired on a cold Idaho night.

Where San Diego State could land in bowl season

Instead of having to sweat out Saturday’s flex game at lowly Washington State to find out if they’ll make it to a bowl, the Aztecs know they’ll be playing somewhere in late December, maybe even at home in the Poinsettia Bowl as Pac-12 champions.

The Aztecs became bowl-eligible for the second straight year and the 15th time in the last 17 seasons since 2010.

If the Aztecs can beat the Broncos again, their likely destination will be the Poinsettia Bowl, which was resurrected this year after a decade-long hiatus. Set for Dec. 23. It will pit the Pac-12 champion, if it's not headed for the College Football Playoff, against a Pac-12 legacy team.

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And speaking of the CFP, the Aztecs might have seriously damaged the prospects for the Broncos, who were No. 17 in the CFP rankings and dropped from No. 15 to No. 22 in Sunday’s AP poll after having their nine-game winning streak snapped.

If the Aztecs don’t end up in the Poinsettia Bowl, the other likely destination would be the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 against a Mountain West team.

Sean Lewis reflects on San Diego State's remarkable turnaround

Getting bowl-eligible is a bonus for the Aztecs, who have two games before that. They’ll play at WSU on Saturday in a game that’s now relatively meaningless and then head back to Boise for the Pac-12 title tilt.

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs rush the field at the conclusion of the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s great, obviously, to be bowl-eligible; even better to have punched a ticket to come back here in two weeks and to partake in the first Pac-12 championship game against a really good team that's really well coached and will be another 60-minute fight,” Lewis said. “So, excited about the opportunity.

“I'm incredibly proud of the staff, their leadership, their guidance, and the resiliency of the boys and everything that we've been through this year to find a way to persevere and to get this win tonight.”

San Diego State's road to the Pac-12 championship

The Aztecs play at Washington State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Pac-12 title game against BSU kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 4