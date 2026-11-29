Well, that’s no way for the San Diego State Aztecs to go into the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game.

The Aztecs let the Washington State Cougars run away with a 20-14 win in their flex game on Saturday at frigid Martin Stadium, an embarrassing performance that ended SDSU’s winning streak at three games.

The Aztecs dropped to 6-6 heading into their matchup Friday night at Boise State (10-2) in the Pac-12 title game at Albertsons Stadium.

While the Aztecs floundered, the Broncos rallied to win 49-28 at Colorado State in another flex game.

The Aztecs looked nothing like the motivated team that pulled off a stunning 22-20 upset at BSU a week earlier.

The Cougars avenged a 26-20 loss at SDSU on Oct. 31 and ended their season at 3-9.

Here are three instant takeaways after the Aztecs lost at WSU.

San Diego State has no answer for Washington State's rushing attack

After WSU starting quarterback Owen Eshelman injured his right knee three plays into the Cougars’ first drive, Julian Dugger replaced him and rushed 29 times for 185 yards and one touchdown. He had 99 yards in the first half.

The Cougars rushed for a whopping 338 yards while holding SDSU to only 109 yards, with Lucky Sutton running for 83 yards and one score.

Although the cast was a little different, SDSU should have known the Cougars could run the ball.

They set school records with 535 yards rushing and nine rushing TDs in a 73-3 home win against Colorado State on Nov. 14. Kirby Vorhees had 197 yards and four touchdowns. His 98-yard TD scamper was the longest in Pac-12 and WSU history.

Early quarterback injuries change the complexion of the game

Both starting quarterbacks came out early in the game, and only SDSU’s Stone Saunders returned.

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Saunders was hit on the first play from scrimmage and was replaced by Jayden Denegal, who finished the three-and-out.

Eshelman was sacked for an 8-yard loss by Krishna Clay on third down on WSU’s first drive and immediately grabbed at his right knee. He didn’t return and later stood on the sideline on crutches.

Saunders was back for the start of SDSU’s second possession and on third-and-9, hit Javion “Chop” Kinnard on a screen pass that the speedy running back turned into a 66-yard touchdown.

That was SDSU’s only lead.

Kinnard got injured at some point and coach Sean Lewis didn’t immediately offer an update.

Aztecs struggle to find offensive rhythm

Eshelman was replaced by Dugger, who ripped off a 46-yard gain on the second play of the Cougars’ second possession. Five plays later, he scored on an 11-yard run to tie the game at 7.

The Cougars lost a fumble on their next drive but the Aztecs failed to capitalize as usually reliable Cooper DeLiva hit the right upright on a 27-yard field goal. A week earlier, he kicked a 42-yard walkoff field goal to beat BSU.

Jack Stevens kicked a 29-yard field goal to give WSU a 10-7 lead. Saunders was intercepted at midfield with just less than two minutes left.

Vorhees scored on a 3-yard run early in the third quarter to give WSU a 17-7 lead.

Sutton scored on a five-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to pull within three points before Stevens nailed a 40-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead.

SDSU had a final crack from its 30 with 1:50 left but Saunders threw four incompletions.

Saunders completed just 7 of 25 passes for 113 yards and one TD, with one interception. The Aztecs were outgained 374-222.

The Aztecs will face Boise State in the Pac-12 Championship Game at 5 p.m. Friday on CBS.