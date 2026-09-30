San Diego State vs. Texas State betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under

Saturday was supposed to be a celebration for the San Diego State Aztecs, who, after decades of waiting, will finally make their Pac-12 Conference debut.

But aside from some pageantry to usher in the new era, the Aztecs are in a world of hurt.

Their top two running backs, 1,000-yard rusher Lucky Sutton and breakout star Javion “Chop” Kinnard, are questionable due to injuries suffered in a wipeout 41-16 loss at Toledo last Saturday.

Additionally, the Aztecs reportedly are dealing with several cases of mumps, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The oddsmakers have noticed and set the Aztecs as 4.5-point underdogs against the Bobcats, who are 2-2 heading into the historic Pac-12 opener and their first game ever against SDSU.

The Aztecs are +150 on the moneyline while the Bobcats are -182. The over-under is 59.5 points.

Aztecs enter Pac-12 play at a crossroads

The Aztecs and Bobcats officially joined the reconfigured Pac-12 on July 1. Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State and Fresno State joined SDSU in leaving the Mountain West to join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State.

Boise State entered the season as the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, with the Aztecs right behind. But as the losses have piled up, the Aztecs are free-falling in the various power rankings.

The Aztecs are trying to build on the success of last year’s team that finished 9-4 and played in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons. But they’ve already lost as many games as they did through last regular season. They finished 9-3 after losing in double OT at New Mexico, and then lost a thriller against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

Texas State offense is heating up

There’s no history between the teams to look back on.

The Bobcats opened the season 0-2 after a big loss at Texas and then a home defeat to USTA. They rebounded with a 49-35 home win against North Texas and then a 63-10 home rout of Incarnate Word.

Texas State’s Dameon Crowe earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after leading Saturday’s rout with a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the game. He had two punt returns for 98 yards and also caught three passes for 30 yards.

The Bobcats outgained UIW 658 to 358 as they scored touchdowns on their first five drives. They had six passing TDs and two on the ground.

The Aztecs are likely to be without Sutton, who aggravated a high ankle sprain, and Kinnard, who appeared to have injured his left knee. Both had to be helped off the field.

One thing to track for the Aztecs is their quarterback usage. Senior Jayden Denegal was pulled late in the Toledo game after throwing a touchdown pass but also a pick-six. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau, who threw one touchdown pass.

San Diego State vs. Texas State betting odds

Spread: San Diego State +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: San Diego State +150, Toledo -182

Over/under: 59.5 points (-110)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 3

Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV channel: The CW

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.