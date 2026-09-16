San Diego State unveils bold new 'Age of the Jaguar' uniforms

Lucky Sutton, Sione Hala and the rest of the San Diego State Aztecs will look dramatically different when they host the James Madison Dukes on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs will unveil their Age of the Jaguar uniforms for the non-conference game.

The Aztecs are going all red

They’ll definitely look different from head to almost toe as they’ll be wearing red jerseys and red pants for the first time ever.

They’ll also be wearing black helmets with a glyph, or symbol, of a jaguar on one side and the player’s number on the other side.

The jaguar takes center stage

The alternate uniforms are a natural extension of the Aztec iconography that SDSU introduced last year.

The jaguar glyph is known in the Aztec language as an Oceloti.

Behind The Age of the Jaguar 🐆



These bold, alternative uniform designs are inspired by Ocelotl, the Aztec word for jaguar, deepening the ways in which the university honors its Aztec identity.



Rooted in Aztec history, the Jaguar is associated with power and valor. Its… pic.twitter.com/497vChpiCw — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) September 16, 2026

According to a news release, “The Ocelotl mark connects the design to the jaguar’s historic symbolism: power, valor and military prowess, and linked to health, grit and perseverance. In Aztec tradition, Ocelotl represents Tezcatlipoca, god of the night sky, memory and time. The jaguar also represents elite warriors who embodied discipline, bravery and strength in battle.”

Of course, in order to fully honor the tradition, it would serve the Aztecs well if they beat the Dukes. The Aztecs (1-1) are coming off a 28-10 loss at UCLA in which their offense failed to fire. The Dukes (2-0) are coming off an 87-3 win against Wagner, an FCS team.

The uniforms also contain what the school describes as “custom sublimated artwork” on the sleeves and pant panels that carry “the same sense of cultural texture throughout the full look.”

A Closer Look Into the Age of the Jaguar 🐆



Be sure to grab your replica Age of the Jaguar red jerseys for this Saturdays showdown against James Madison!



Head to the link below to grab yours today!



🔗: https://t.co/yhz8unv1HF#AgeOfTheJaguar 🐆 x #AztecFAST 🍢 x #BeTheA1pha… pic.twitter.com/D0W7EMzdyz — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) September 16, 2026

The uniform is designed “to be bold from a distance and meaningful up close,” the school says. “It honors cultural symbolism, reflects San Diego State’s visual identity, and creates a modern on-field expression of confidence, strength, and competitive edge.”

A new look for a big home game

As far as an edge on paper, the Aztecs are 2.5-point favorites and will be looking to extend their home winning streak to eight games.

This is the first meeting between SDSU, which is in its first season in the Pac-12 Conference, and JMU, which last year reached the College Football Playoff for the first time before losing at Oregon in the first round. The Dukes lost coach Bob Chesney and several star players to UCLA.

Up next

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on The CW.