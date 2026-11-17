The San Diego State Aztecs have won at Boise State before, but there certainly wasn’t as much at stake as there will be on Saturday night, when they must beat the heavily favored Broncos to claim a spot in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game.

The Aztecs have been set as 17.5-point underdogs for their showdown against the No. 15 Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) has already clinched the host berth in the title game, which is set for Dec. 4. The Broncos have won nine straight games since losing their season opener at Oregon.

San Diego State (5-5, 4-2) has won two straight games for the first time this season, and three of four.

“Well, man, we can't wait for this weekend to say the least.” linebacker Sione Hala said. “We control our destiny, and all we have to do is go win. Everything that happened in the past for this season doesn't matter. Everything comes down to this next game.”

The Aztecs are +590 on the moneyline. The over-under is 61.5 points.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. PT.

What's at stake for San Diego State against Boise State

It seemed inconceivable just a month ago that the Aztecs would be in position. They were ravaged by a mumps outbreak, injuries and inconsistent play at quarterback.

But here they are, at least having a chance to claim a spot in the first championship game of the reborn Pac-12.

The Aztecs are coming off consecutive wins against Washington State and Utah State, and their task is clear-cut: beat the Broncos and they’ll be back in Boise on Dec. 4 for the Pac-12 title game.

A loss won’t end their quest, but the Aztecs would then need Texas State and Oregon State to lose on Saturday. SDSU and Texas State are both 4-2 but the Aztecs hold the tiebreaker based on their 31-29 win against the Bobcats in San Diego on Oct. 3.

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Oregon State has a convoluted path to the title game.

San Diego State vs. Boise State series history

Boise State leads the series 6-5, including 2-3 in Idaho’s capital city.

The Aztecs won last year’s game in San Diego, 17-7 and were on track to host the Mountain West championship game but were derailed by a double-overtime loss at New Mexico. That and computer metrics allowed Boise State to earn the host spot.

San Diego State vs. Boise State betting odds, point spread and game information

Spread: San Diego State +17.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Boise State -880, San Diego State +590

Over/under: 61.5 points (-120)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 21

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: USA Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.