San Diego State vs. Fresno State betting odds: Spread, moneyline for Old Oil Can rivalry

The San Diego State Aztecs are reeling following one of the worst losses in program history and must regroup quickly to prepare for Saturday night’s home game against their biggest rivals, the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 7.5-point underdogs against the Bulldogs and there could be a quarterback change in the works after senior Jayden Denegal was benched again in favor of redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau in the midst of a brutal 66-14 loss at Oregon State that dropped the Aztecs to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.

Fans might not know who the starting QB is until the offense trots onto the field for the first time.

And there’s a chance redshirt freshman Stone Saunders could make his first college start, if he’s cleared medically. He broke his collarbone in the 53-20, season-opening win against Portland State but reportedly has returned to practice and could be close to playing.

The Aztecs are +245 on the moneyline while the Bulldogs are -310. The over-under is 46.5 points.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.

What's at stake in the Old Oil Can rivalry?

The Old Oil Can Trophy currently sits in the Aztecs’ locker room, and they’d like to hang onto it for bragging rights against their biggest rival.

The Aztecs and Bulldogs have been playing each other off and on in a rivalry that dates to 1923 and continues on into the Pac-12, which both teams officially joined on July 1, along with three other foes from the Mountain West.

The Old Oil Can trophy is a 1930s-era oil can that was discovered at a construction site at SDSU and is believed to date from the time when fans had to make the difficult drive through the Grapevine on Highway 99. Motorists had to carry extra oil and water to get through the harrowing journey between Southern California and the Central Valley.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State series history

San Diego State leads the series 32-27-4, including 18-12-2 in San Diego.

The Aztecs won 23-0 last year in Fresno, one of their three shutouts.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State betting odds and TV information

Spread: San Diego State +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State +245, Fresno State -310

Over/under: 46.5 points (-112)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct.17

Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.