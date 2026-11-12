San Diego State vs. Utah State betting odds: Point spread, moneyline, over/under

The San Diego State Aztecs didn’t impress the oddsmakers with a 26-20 home victory against Washington State in their most recent game before they finally got their bye week.

The Aztecs have been set as 2.5-point underdogs for their home finale against Utah State on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Both teams are 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 Conference, and both need two wins in their final three games to become bowl-eligible.

The Aggies are coming off consecutive home wins against Colorado State and Fresno State and feature the Pac-12’s top overall defense and top scoring defense.

The Aztecs are +122 on the moneyline. The over-under is 42.5 points.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

What's at stake for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Coach Sean Lewis said redshirt freshman Stone Saunders will once again start at quarterback.

However, senior Jayden Denegal appears to be getting closer to returning from an ankle injury suffered in a home win against Fresno State on Oct. 17. Denegal was listed as probable on the first Pac-12 availability report of the week on Wednesday night.

Saunders is coming off his first career victory and senior Lucky Sutton and sophomore Javion “Chop” Kinnard continue to provide a 1-2 punch at running back.

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“Tremendous opportunity with so much still to play for, with two games to play in the conference, and the flex game to go, everything's right out in front of us,” Lewis said. “None is more important than this opportunity against a really good defense and offense that's finding their identity, and a team that's playing connected and complementary in all three phases.”

After Saturday night, the Aztecs’ remaining games are at No. 17 Boise State and then at an opponent to be determined in the flex game.

San Diego State leads the series 13-5 but has lost the last three games against the Aggies.

San Diego State vs. Utah State betting odds: Spread, moneyline and over/under

Spread: San Diego State +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Utah State -146, San Diego State +122

Over/under: 42.5 points (-110)

Game time: 6: 30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV channel: USA Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.