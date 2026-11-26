The pressure is off for the San Diego State Aztecs, who became bowl-eligible last Saturday while shocking Boise State 22-20 to earn a return trip to the blue turf for the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 4.

If the Aztecs hadn’t beaten the Broncos on Cooper DiLeva’s walk-off, 42-yard field goal, then they would have needed to win at Washington State (2-9) in their flex game on Saturday to punch their ticket to the postseason.

But with that taken care of, they can simply focus on trying to get to 7-5 overall to make their rematch against BSU — which is 9-2 going into its flex game at Colorado State — more meaningful.

The Aztecs have been set as 2.5-point underdogs for the 3:30 p.m. game at Martin Stadium.

The Aztecs are +125 on the moneyline. The over-under is 46.5 points.

What's at stake for San Diego State against Washington State

The flex games don’t count in the league standings. Rather, they’re for giving teams the chance to better their postseason outlook.

The Aztecs will be going for their fourth straight win and for their fifth victory in six games as they’ve overcome early season injuries and illness, and have settled on redshirt freshman Stone Saunders at quarterback.

Beating BSU guaranteed the Aztecs two more games beyond Saturday, a fact the team discussed at their Monday meeting.

“Really exciting to have two more opportunities that going into the weekend did not exist, and to create more time with a special group of guys who have been through a lot, really battled hard, and battled for all 60 minutes like we knew it was going to be, and found a way to come out ahead there,” coach Sean Lewis said.

San Diego State looks to sweep season series against Washington State

SDSU beat WSU 26-20 at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 31 to start its three-game winning streak.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Aztecs used a trick play called “Odin’s Pass” to give themselves some breathing room against the Cougars. Four skill-position players touched the ball on the fourth-and-goal play, which culminated with tight end Jackson Ford hauling in a 2-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver/former backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.

That was WSU’s sixth straight loss and dropped it to 0-5 in the Pac-12.

But they rebounded the next week and routed Colorado State 73-3 in Pullman.

“Excited for the flex week and a really good opponent,” Lewis said. “Obviously after Washington State played us, they had a tremendous game against Colorado State, put up a number there and went down and battled against Texas State. So, we'll be going up there for their Senior Day and know that nothing will be given to us, and we're going to have a great week of preparation and really prepare to our standard and continue to build momentum as we come down the stretch.”

San Diego State vs. Washington State football odds and game information

Spread: San Diego State +2.5 (+102)

Moneyline: San Diego State +125, Washington State -150

Over/under: 46.5 points (-114)

Game time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 28

Location: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Wash.

TV channel: CW

Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription), YouTube TV or Fubo (where The CW is available)

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.