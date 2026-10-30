San Diego State vs. Washington State: How to watch, TV channel and kickoff time

A few things are certain for the San Diego State Aztecs heading into Saturday’s home game against listless Washington State.

First, coach Sean Lewis announced on Monday that redshirt freshman Stone Saunders will start at quarterback for the second straight game. Senior Jayden Denegal is still listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury and Saunders earned the repeat starting nod after his brilliant performance last week in a 56-49 shootout loss at Colorado State.

Second, the Aztecs (3-5, 2-2 Pac-12) are running out of time to get the sixth win they need to become bowl-eligible for the second straight season.

The Cougars (1-7, 0-4) come staggering in on a five-game losing streak that has followed their only victory against Duquesne of the FCS. WSU is the only Pac-12 team without a league victory.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego State's bowl hopes are on the line

The Aztecs must win three of their final four games to become bowl-eligible for the second straight year.

Although it might be tempting to take opponents like WSU lightly, last week at CSU was a great reason why teams should never do that. The Rams had suffered four straight blowout losses, but quarterback Hauss Henjy returned from a hamstring injury and beat the Aztecs with his arm and feet, with a combined five touchdowns.

SDSU was favored by 1.5 points at CSU. They’re favored by 2.5 against Wazzu.

WSU beat the Aztecs 36-13 in Pullman in Week 2 last year and rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to win 29-26 at Snapdragon Stadium in 2024.

After the Cougs, the Aztecs host Utah State and then finally get their bye. Then they travel to No. 20 Boise State before making one more trip for their flex game, which will be against one of four opponents.

San Diego State players to watch against Washington State

Saunders was brilliant in his first collegiate start, completing 23 of 33 passes (70%) for 369 yards and two touchdowns. His big hiccup, of course, was the pick-6 late in the second quarter that swung the momentum toward the Rams. He threw a second pick later in the game but the Rams failed to capitalize.

Running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard weren’t listed on the Pac-12 availability report this week. They’ve both had big performances in the last two games.

Washington State players to watch against San Diego State

Wazzu also has a redshirt freshman quarterback, Owen Eshelman, who will be making his third straight start after being promoted over Caden Pinnick. He had an impressive debut in a 48-30 loss at Oregon State two weeks ago, when he threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and added 136 yards and one score on the ground.

San Diego State vs. Washington State: TV channel and game information

Who: Washington State at San Diego State

When: 4 p.m. PT | Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV: CBS Sports Network

Our prediction: San Diego State 21, Washington State 10

Betting line: SDSU -2.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.