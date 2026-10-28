San Diego State vs. Washington State betting odds: Spread, moneyline and over/under

The San Diego State Aztecs have settled on redshirt freshman Stone Saunders at quarterback, for the time being, and now must focus on the daunting task of winning three of their last four games to become bowl eligible for the second time in as many seasons.

That pursuit starts Saturday afternoon when the Aztecs (3-5, 2-2 Pac-12) welcome the staggering Washington State Cougars (1-7, 0-4) to Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs are only 2.5-point favorites coming off a wild 56-49 loss at Colorado State that proved that no team should be taken lightly. The Rams had been blown out in four straight games before quarterback Hauss Hejny returned from a hamstring injury and shredded the Aztecs’ defense for 418 yards total offense and five total touchdowns, three of them passing.

Saunders had an impressive first collegiate start, throwing for 369 yards and three scores. But he was picked off twice, including one returned for a touchdown.

Coach Sean Lewis said on Monday that Saunders will start against the Cougs. Senior Jayden Denegal is still recovering from an ankle injury.

The Aztecs are -138 on the moneyline. The over-under is 48.5 points.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

San Diego State's bowl hopes hang in the balance

The Aztecs are running out of runway to become bowl eligible for a second straight year.

The Aztecs finally get their bye week next Saturday and then host Utah State, which is also in the lower half of the eight-team Pac-12. Then it’s off to No. 20 Boise State before ending with a road flex game against an opponent to be determined from among Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State or WSU.

WSU is the only team in the new-look Pac-12 without a conference win. The Cougs have lost five straight since their only victory, at home against Duquesne.

San Diego State looks to reverse recent history against Washington State

Washington State leads the series 3-1 in a series that dates to 2007. The Cougars routed SDSU 36-13 last season — the Aztecs responded by winning their next six games — and rallied from a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to win 29-26 at Snapdragon Stadium in 2024.

The Aztecs’ only win against the Cougs came in 2011 at Qualcomm Stadium.

SDSU is 6-1 on Halloween, for those who need to know.

San Diego State vs. Washington State betting odds, spread and TV channel

Spread: San Diego State -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Washington State +112, San Diego State -138

Over/under: 48.5 points (-118)

Game time: 4 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 31

Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV channel: The CW

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.