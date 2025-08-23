San Diego State wide receiver named to watch list for top offensive player award
There’s a watch list for everything in college football these days, it seems.
San Diego State senior wide receiver Myles Kitt-Denton has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, as announced by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.
Campbell won the Heisman Trophy at Texas before going on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.
What is the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award?
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
Nominees must either have played football and graduated from a Texas High School or are playing at a Division I Texas college.
The semifinalists will be announced in November, with the finalists announced in December. The banquet/winner announcement will take place in January.
Who is Myles Kitt-Denton?
Kitt-Denton, of Pearland, Texas, is in his first season with the Aztecs after two seasons at Northwestern State (2023-14) and three at Central Arkansas (2020-22). He has 33 career catches for 596 yards and six touchdowns, while returning 25 kicks for 546 yards (21.8 avg.).
He hauled in 26 passes for 453 yards (17.4 avg.) with five scores last season.
Kitt-Denton played at Dawson High School, where he was the District 23-6A Player of the Year and honorable mention all-state as a senior. He also earned consecutive all-district selections. In 2019, he had more than 2,300 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns/
Kitt-Denton had an 87-yard touchdown catch during the Aztecs’ scrimmage on Aug. 14 at Snapdragon Stadium.
The newcomer, who will be one of the top targets for transfer quarterback Jayden Denegal, likes what he sees heading into the season.
Aztecs fans, he said, “should know it's a great group of wide receivers. We have one of the best groups in the nation in the wide receiver room. I know it's a bold statement, but we can back up that claim. We’re a bonded group, we're just ready to go out and give it our all every play.”
Other Aztecs accolades
Edge rusher Trey White has been named the preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being named to the watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award (most outstanding defensive player) and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (national defensive player of the year).
White and cornerback Chris Johnson have been named to the 2026 Senior Bowl Top 300 Watch List.
Linebacker Tano Letuli has been named to the Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List.
Season opener
The Aztecs open the season at home against Stony Brook on Thursday night.