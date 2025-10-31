San Diego State vs. Wyoming picks, predictions for college football Week 10 game
San Diego State looks to extend its winning streak to six games when it hosts Wyoming on Saturday in its first game at Snapdragon Stadium in a month. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. PT and will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) are coming off their third shutout of the year, 23-0 at longtime rival Fresno State, which made them bowl eligible for the first time since 2022. They’ve doubled their win total from last fall, when they lost their last six games and finished 3-9 in Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach.
Wyoming (4-4, 2-2) is coming off a 28-0 win against Colorado State.
The teams will meet for the 40th and final time on Saturday, at least as MW members. SDSU leads the series 20-19. Ten of the last 16 games have been decided by five points or less, with the last four meetings decided by a total of 11 points.
Wyoming is one of the teams staying behind in the MW next year, when SDSU, Boise State, Utah State and Colorado State move into the reworked Pac-12. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball and Gonzaga in basketball only.
Several outlets and media personnel have made their picks for the Week 10 matchup. San Diego State is a 10.5-point favorite and the over/under is 41.5 points, according to FanDuel.
Here's a look at how a few prognosticators foresee the Cowboys-Aztecs matchup playing out.
Bleacher Report: San Diego State 23, Wyoming 17
After picking Fresno State to win last week, Bleacher Report's David Kenyon is back on the Aztecs’ bandwagon, predicting that they’ll win but not cover the spread.
Dimers.com: San Diego State 26, Wyoming 19
After simulating the outcome of the Cowboys-Aztecs matchup more than 10,000 times, Dimers.com’s model gives San Diego State a 71% win probability to improve to 7-1 overall. It gives Wyoming a 62% chance to cover the spread, which is +10.5.
ESPN SP+: San Diego State 30, Wyoming 15
Bill Connelly's SP+ model, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measurement of college football efficiency, gives the Aztecs an 83% chance of a home win against the Cowboys. This is the fifth straight game Connelly's metrics-based formulas picked the Aztecs to win.
Odds Shark: San Diego State 37, Wyoming 19
For the third straight game, Odds Shark's computer predicts SDSU will win, cover the spread and the total will go over. It predicts the Aztecs to win 36.6-18.6, so we’ll round it to 37-19.
Sportsbook Wire: San Diego State 28, Wyoming 12
USA TODAY's sports betting site has San Diego State more than covering the spread and the score to go just under.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.