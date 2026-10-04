Sean Lewis explains how San Diego State overcame injuries, illness to stun Texas State

The San Diego State Aztecs went into Saturday night’s Pac-12 Conference opener against Texas State with 13 players out with various illnesses and injuries, and another 14 who were listed as being game-time decisions.

And yet somehow, some way the Aztecs put together enough big plays and performances to pull out a 31-29 upset of Texas State at Snapdragon Stadium.

On the postgame show on San Diego Sports 760 radio, Lewis explained how the Aztecs got through the week and the game to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12.

“It's been a unique start to the season, to say the least.” Lewis said. “We had to completely pivot, with how we typically practice. The boys did a great job responding, knowing and understanding that victims don't live here, we're not going to make excuses, we're not going to feel sorry, we're not going to be products of our circumstances, we're going to dictate and we're going to decide who we're going to be and we’re going to live to our standard.

“The boys did that each and every single moment and then because of that resiliency, because of that emotional, mental, and physical toughness, you know, you end up on the right side of the ledger and you find a way.”

Sean Lewis on Cameron Cooper's game-changing performance

Linebacker Cameron Cooper had a 37-yard pick-6 and also blocked a field goal as he stepped up after three-time team captain and senior Tano Letuli went out with an injury.

“He’s the epitome of ‘next man up. Tano obviously went down early. … When the moment comes, for Cam tonight, he really stepped into the light and revealed all the hard work that he's been doing, and he was trained, and he was ready and he seized those moments and those opportunities and I’m really proud of him for doing that in such a way,” Lewis said.

Sean Lewis on Josiah Lucas' breakout performance

The true freshman started because the top two running backs, Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard, were hurt in a 41-16 loss at Toledo a week earlier.

The true freshman from South Grand Prairie High in Texas made his first college start and carried 21 times for 111 yards and two scores during a 21-point outburst in the third quarter.

“Obviously he did a great job. He was thrust into action last week,” Lewis said. “We talk constantly about, You never know when your number's going to be called, and when you're going to need to be ready. And obviously, he prepared with great intent this week, knew that he was going to get his first start, and, again, kudos to him, kudos to the boys up front for opening the lanes, the tight ends.”

“Anytime a true freshman can walk off the field averaging over five yards a carry, the boys did a nice job clearing the running lane. He does a really good job protecting the football, really proud of how we handled that. Obviously, in such a game where the turnovers and the margin of error is so slight, really good for a freshman, the way he toted the rock tonight.”