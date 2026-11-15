Sean Lewis explains inspiration behind San Diego State's perfectly executed trick play

The San Diego State Aztecs pulled off a trick play for the second time in as many games, and this one helped put them in position to play for a spot in the inaugural championship game of the reformed Pac-12 Conference.

EDGE rusher Kai Wallin caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from placekicker Cooper DiLeva on a fake field goal midway through the third quarter against Utah State on Saturday night that gave the Aztecs breathing room in a game they’d win 30-13.

At 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the Pac-12, the Aztecs need to win at No. 17 Boise State next Saturday to earn a spot in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 4. The Broncos beat Oregon State at home on Saturday night to earn the host spot.

Sean Lewis explains the origins of the 'Hat Pass'

Two weeks ago, the Aztecs used the “Odin’s Pass” razzle-dazzle play on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 that resulted in a touchdown pass from wide receiver/former backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. to tight end Jackson Ford in a win against Washington State.

And this play?

“This is just the ‘Hat Pass,’” coach Sean Lewis said on the postgame radio show. “Nothing too crazy to it. You know, kind of after the Mad Hatter, Les Miles. We stole it from them that they ran way back in the day and has kind of become commonplace.”

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The perfect opportunity came up and the Aztecs ran it to perfection.

It appeared that DiLeva would attempt a 38-yard field goal with about seven minutes left in the quarter. On the snap, DiLeva rolled right and holder Tashi Dorje flipped the ball over his shoulder to him. DiLeva threw to Wallin along the right sideline and he scored for a 17-7 lead.

“We knew that we had a premium look to it, and, again, we've had a ton of time on task, really repping that,” Lewis said. “I mean, it kind of got to the point where we've been chasing ghosts trying to manufacture different things that the defense could throw at us in those situations. And so, again, we've talked all week about, hey, owning the moment, and you never know what those moments are going to be, big or small. But, man, the boys really own that moment to execute that, and did a really nice job with it.”

Kai Wallin reflects on his memorable touchdown catch

Wallin was rewarded for doing dirty work on field goal attempts.

“Well, I will give credit to the boys on our field goal unit,” Wallin said. “I'm not going to say that I get beat up all year. … Those guys are really just the great guys down low and inside and just credit to Coach (Zac) Barton for having the belief in our guys and we've been practicing it all week and we felt great about it and then we got the look we wanted and executed it perfectly.

“It’s always going to be memorable,” Wallin added. “It’ll definitely rank up there. I'll always be a Coach Barton guy and like I said, credit to him for having the courage to call that and feel confident in it.”