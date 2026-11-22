The San Diego State Aztecs will be back in Boise on Dec. 4 to play the Broncos for the Pac-12 championship.

Who saw that coming?

Well, coach Sean Lewis, for one, considering that he’s an eternal optimist and it took some serious optimism to see the Aztecs through a season that seemingly had more downs than ups.

The Aztecs stunned the heavily favored Broncos 22-20 on Saturday night on the blue turf in Idaho’s capital city, winning it on Cooper DiLeva’s 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs kicker Cooper DiLeva (96) kicks a last second field goal as San Diego State defeats Boise State 22-20. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, it’s what you sign up for, right?” Lewis said in a postgame interview on USA Network. “It’s everything we hoped for at the beginning of the year, and we’ve got to do the next thing the right way, and that’s what we continue to preach over and over again, we’ve got to do the next thing right away.”

A difficult season leads to an improbable opportunity

It’s nothing short of improbable that the Aztecs are in this position, considering that they struggled so badly through the first part of the year with injuries, inconsistent play at quarterback and a mumps outbreak that affected most position groups.

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They seemed in danger of missing out on bowl eligibility, and then all of a sudden here they are, knocking off the No. 17 CFP/No. 15 AP Broncos to earn a rematch for the title of the first season of the reborn Pac-12.

“Would it be any other way with this team this year, and all that we've been through, that we wouldn't have a game like that?” Lewis said on the postgame show on San Diego Sports 760 radio. “I mean, I’m just so proud of the way that they continue to fight and find a way to get it done.”

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Jackson Ford (15) runs for a first down during the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State defeats Boise State 22-20. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Toughness is one of our DNA traits, one of our core pillars and core beliefs of what we've built our program on,” Lewis said. “And again, the resiliency, the perseverance, to have the physical selfness to make those plays, and the mental toughness to refocus in the moment, and the emotional toughness, you know, to ride out the highs and lows, you know, we've experienced during the seasons, and shoot the highs and lows that we experienced during this game. Incredibly proud of the effort by everyone involved.”

Lewis praises DiLeva's composure

“I mean, again, the mental toughness, the focus in the moment, it's what he trains for, it's what he believes in, he believes in his teammates, and, you know, he embraces those moments. That's where he's supposed to be. He’s meant for those moments, that obviously has had some huge ones, but none bigger than that last attempt. Put it through the pipes and punching our ticket to come back here in two weeks to compete for a championship.”

DiLeva reflects on his game-winning kick

“So me and my coach talked about where we needed to be. And I told them I hit 60 yards in pregame so we just had to get in position to make the kick, and the offense did it, and we got the job done,” DiLeva said.

“We played a great game, honestly, defensively, and offensively we picked up a little late but we got rolling. First of all, we shouldn't have been in that position if I made the first kick so I was glad to get another opportunity.”