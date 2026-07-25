Sean Lewis shares expectations for San Diego State's first Pac-12 season

The new-look Pac-12 Conference didn’t hold a media day this season, so the San Diego State Aztecs held their own at Snapdragon Stadium.

Athletic Director JD Wicker, third-year coach Sean Lewis and a handful of players met with reporters at the same stadium where they’ll open the much-anticipated season on Sept. 5 against the Big Sky’s Portland State. After three more non-conference games, the Pac-12 era begins with a home game against the Texas State Bobcats on Oct. 3.

Lewis said expectations don’t change just because the Aztecs are in a new conference.

“No. No, our standards and expectations are higher than any external labels that get put on. As JD referenced, our expectations and our standards are to win championships. So, everything that we do on a daily basis is to do it at a championship level.”

Here are some of the highlights of Lewis’ news conference:

What Lewis said about the race for the Pac-12 championship

The Aztecs were in the running to host the Mountain West championship game last season before a double-overtime loss at New Mexico in the finale knocked them out of the picture. That loss still sticks with Lewis.

“You know, last year we were competing for the last Mountain West Championship. Late in the season, we put ourselves in position because of the work that we did. We came up a little bit short. I need to do a better job with that but hey, this year the trophy and the conference will be different. Again, that's elevated because it's a national brand on a national stage.

“But since day one, we've been talking about establishing habits, establishing processes, establishing systems that are at a championship level, so we can bring championships home. The last thing that's going to happen in that first week in December is that the Aztecs, if done properly, if the work is done properly, will be recognized as Pac-12 champions. So, we need to act like champions today, and going forward, so that whatever that trophy looks like, I'm excited to see what that trophy looks like but it's in our trophy case at the end of the year.”

What Lewis said about how Pac-12 membership has impacted the program

The Aztecs were invited to join the Pac-12 in September 2024. They officially became members on July 1, joining Boise State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State in making the jump from the Pac-12. Texas State is also a newcomer, while Washington State and Oregon State are the surviving old guard.

Being in the Pac-12 had “quite a bit” of impact on the program well before July 1, Lewis said.

“Winning helps and we've been talking about a vision and a belief and have faith in the way that we do it. Well, now there's proof of concept to what's going on. The reality of, particularly the high school recruitment right now. I can't talk to guys specifically or talk about that specifically, but we have 30 high school commits in our 2027 class. That is, one of the highest in the Pac-12 right now.

“When our coaches went out with the Pac-12 logo on their shirt, that makes it real, and all of a sudden that guy has perked up. Recruits are like ‘Oh yeah, that's happening. You're a part of it.’ Absolutely, we're part of it, but you know we want to set the pace with how it's going. So yeah, that national stage, national brand, obviously the resources again that we've been allotted and supported with allows to go get a certain talent and caliber of kid that has the right character for what we're going to do, and I'm really excited about the guys that we've brought in, the guys that we're able to retain, and then be able to build off that as we go forward.”

What Lewis said about changes on defense

The defense gave the Aztecs their identity last season, but have lost several playmakers. They include cornerback Chris Johnson, who went to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 27 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and EDGE Trey White, who accepted a $1.5 million deal from Texas Tech.

“So, you know we've been able to build some depth, and now we're going to really get into the competition of it all,” Lewis said. “Guys will earn their roles and define what those roles are going to be. But again, like we were talking a year ago about, where's the production offensively is going to come from, and we still find ways to be very, very successful in that.

“Regarding some of that, it’s kind of flipping that on its head and having a ton of returners coming back offensively. Where's production going to come from defensively? We got to go figure that out and do it in a big-time way.”