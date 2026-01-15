Starting safety withdraws from portal, decides to stay with San Diego State football

After losing a handful of defensive stars via the transfer portal, the San Diego State Aztecs got some good news when safety Dalesean Staley decided to remove his name from the transfer portal and remain on Montezuma Mesa.

Staley, who will be a senior, had entered the portal to check out his options but then decided he would stay put and help the Aztecs get further than they did during the turnaround season of 2025.

“These past two years have been full of blessings and great opportunities,” he posted on social media, adding, “I am forever grateful for my teammates and coaches.”

Staley had visited Nebraska, Missouri and Louisville. There had been speculation he might follow defensive coordinator Rob Aurich to the Cornhuskers, like star linebacker Owen Chambliss and safety Dwayne McDougle did early in the current transfer portal window.

What this means for the Aztecs

With Chambliss and his 110 total tackles gone to Nebraska, Staley becomes the returning leading tackler with 81. He also had one interception and 10 pass breakups.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs safety Dalesean Staley (9) pulls down Washington State Cougars quarterback Julian Dugger (2) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

He returns to a secondary that will lose three starters to graduation, including star cornerback Chris Johnson, a projected NFL first-round draft pick.

What coach Sean Lewis said about Staley

“Staley’s return shows how strong our culture and program is,” Lewis told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Dalesean went out and experienced all there was in the portal and saw nothing could top SDSU and being an Aztec Warrior. We all have created something unique here and Dalesean is excited to do the work together to build another championship team in 2026.

“His leadership and experience will be pivotal, along with the other returners, in relentlessly attacking the daily work. Doing the work with him again in 2026 is a great reward,” Lewis added.

SDSU’s trademark defense

San Diego State’s tough, ballhawking defense set the tone for a turnaround season that saw them go 9-3 overall and tied for the Mountain West regular-season title at 6-2, although they were left out of the conference title game.

After playing in a bowl for the first time in three seasons, the Aztecs suffered the expected talent drain through the portal. The biggest loss was that of edge Trey White, who committed to Texas Tech for a reported $1.5 million deal, and Chambliss signed with the Cornhuskers.

The Aztecs quickly welcomed two new edge rushers, Nate Henrich from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Kai Wallin from future Pac-12 rival Oregon State.

Lewis promoted Demetrus Sumler to defensive coordinator and hired Colin Ferrell from Rutgers as the new edges coach.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS