Stone Saunders could get his first start for San Diego State against Colorado State

This could finally be the week the San Diego State Aztecs have a new starting quarterback.

A week ago, there was speculation that Jayden Denegal could be benched for poor performances and replaced by redshirt freshman Stone Saunders.

Denegal started the rivalry game against Fresno State, but injured his right ankle and was replaced by Saunders, who finished the 26-23 win that was capped by Cooper DiLeva’s 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds left.

The change could finally occur this Saturday at Colorado State.

Could Stone Saunders start against Colorado State?

Thursday night’s Pac-12 Conference availability report listed Denegal as questionable. That means there’s a 50-50 chance of playing, but the Aztecs like to hold injury information close to the vest and aren’t about to give the slumping Rams any kind of an indication of who will start at QB.

It truly could be a game-time decision for Denegal, as it is one of the categories for the final availability report of the season, which is issued two hours before the 3:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

Saunders had been listed as probable on Wednesday night’s report but wasn’t on Thursday’s report, which is likely a sign that he’s good to go. He broke his collarbone in the season-opening, 53-20 home win against Portland State and was listed as “out” for the first two weeks of the Pac-12 schedule. He was upgraded to questionable last week.

Other San Diego State injury updates

Running backs Lucky Sutton (ankle) and Javion “Chop” Kinnard (knee) were both listed as “questionable” on Wednesday night but were upgraded to probable on the second report of the week.

After missing significant time with the ankle injury, Sutton returned against Fresno State and rushed for 110 yards on 18 attempts for his first 100-yard game of the season. He also had a career-long, 67-yard run. He had six 100-yard games last year en route to winning the Mountain West rushing title with 1,297 yards.

Kinnard had 77 yards against the Bulldogs.

While the reports list the players, they do not indicate the injury or illness affecting them. The Aztecs were hit by a mumps outbreak in recent weeks.

There were other notable moves, including offensive linemen Mikey Watkins and Isaac Lucas being upgraded from questionable to probable.

San Diego State’s Pac-12 availability report

Probable (14)

OL Ashdon Wnetrzak

ILB Dean Harrington

OL Isaac Lucas

WR Jacob Bostick

RB Javion Kinnard

ILB Jeramiah Lewis

DB Josiah Cox

OLB Kai Wallin

RB Lucky Sutton

OL Mikey Watkins

WR Nate Acevedo

OLB Nate Henrich

ILB Sione Hala

DB Tainoa Lave

Questionable (9)

TE Jackson Ford

QB Jayden Denegal

OL Joe Borjon

DL Kainoa Davis

OL Kalan Ellis

DL Malachi Finau

DB Max Garrison

TE Ryan Wolfer

ILB Tano Letuli

Out (4)

DB Dalesean Staley

RB DJ Overstreet

TE Jack Ellis

LS Luke Williams