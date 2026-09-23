The stakes just got much higher for San Diego State before its Pac-12 debut

It’s never too early for a must-win game, which is the situation the San Diego State Aztecs find themselves in with just one game left to tune up for their big Pac-12 debut.

The Aztecs are 1-2 heading into their final non-conference game, a Saturday road date against the Toledo Rockets that kicks off at noon local, which is 9 a.m. back in San Diego.

The Aztecs are coming off a 26-13 home loss to James Madison in which the offense, other than running back Javion Kinnard, had a second straight slow start.

SDSU did play UCLA to a scoreless tie at halftime at the Rose Bowl two Saturdays ago, but was then overwhelmed in the second half of a 28-10 loss.

It was worse against JMU, which traveled across the country and then jumped to a 19-0 halftime lead that the Aztecs couldn’t recover from.

Last year, the Aztecs were 2-1 after stunning California 34-0 at home. They then traveled to the Midwest, where they pulled off a 6-3 win at Northern Illinois, which had been a rival of Toledo in the Mid-American Conference before jumping to the Mountain West this season. SDSU and four other teams moved from the MW to the Pac-12 on July 1.

Now the Aztecs need to go back to the Midwest and pull out a win to avoid being 1-3 heading into their historic Pac-12 lid-lifter against Texas State at home on Oct. 3.

Toledo just proved it can erase a deficit in a hurry

Hours before the Aztecs struggled early against JMU and never recovered, the Rockets fell behind Temple 42-28 with just more than three minutes to play before rallying to force overtime and then win 49-48 in one of the greatest comebacks in program history.

That comeback wasn’t lost on SDSU coach Sean Lewis.

Lewis called Toledo a “really well-coached team, explosive offensively. You know they're down 42-28 with under four minutes to go in that game and do a tremendous job offensively, going down, getting points. They execute the onside kick and two plays later; two explosive plays they're back in the end zone. They force overtime. They get the ball in the top half of the overtime, punch that thing in quickly, and then the defense stops a two-point play there at the end, so you know they have found a way to win.

“They went toe-to-toe week one against Michigan State. They're a physical unit in all three phases. They're an explosive unit in all three phases. They're really well coached and building upon an already strong culture that was there. … So, you know, it is a great opportunity for us. It’s going to come quickly. So, it'd be great to get up and go attack that opportunity. But first and foremost, we’ve got to have a great week of preparation and earn the right to win by how we go about the work this week.”

That, though, is the problem. SDSU hasn’t been starting fast.

JMU took the opening kickoff Saturday night and moved 75 yards in six plays for the game’s first touchdown. The Dukes then turned an interception by Jayden Denegal into a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

“I think it's definitely been a problem for us,” said middle linebacker Tano Letuli, a three-time team captain. “Like the last two games, or as a group, we're not starting fast enough. We can't be giving teams certain leads for us to be chasing while in a hole the rest of the game; that's not how we want to be playing football.”

“I think just watching that first drive, just defense particularly. There was a missed assignment on almost every single play, and that's something that we're controlling. That's something that we're doing, and right now that's us. That's what we're putting on film. We have to own that, and we have to take ownership, and it's up to us to fix it.”

Another difficult road test awaits SDSU

Other than a tight visiting locker room, Lewis said playing at the Glass Bowl is “a great environment. The Glass Bowl is a really cool place. The weather’s supposed to be good, which is nice. It’ll be fun.”

It won’t be fun if the Aztecs lose. Lewis, by the way, is 0-2 at the Glass House from his time as Kent State’s coach.

Saturday’s game at Toledo will be carried on CBS Sports Network and San Diego Sports 760 radio.