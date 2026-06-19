Top 5 San Diego State football players to watch in Pac-12 competition

The San Diego State Aztecs officially join the new-look Pac-12 on July 1 and will play their first conference game on Oct. 3 at home against Texas State.

There will be a lot of familiarity for Aztecs fans, considering that four other Mountain West teams are making the jump along with SDSU: Boise State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State. And don’t forget, legacy Pac-12 teams Washington State and Oregon State have both played the Aztecs in recent seasons.

So as the new era is about to begin, here is a look at the top five Aztecs players to watch in Pac-12 competition.

1. Quarterback Jayden Denegal

This just as easily could have been running back Lucky Sutton, but how Denegal goes will have a lot to do with how the Aztecs go in the new league. He led the Aztecs to a 9-4 record and a bowl game in his first season as a college starter, and that was while playing through pain in both shoulders that eventually required surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4). | James Snook-Imagn Images

A healthy Denegal could result in an even better record, including a successful run through the Pac-12. But another injury could affect not only the record but also other plans, such as moving last year’s backup QB, Bert Emanuel Jr., to wide receiver to better take advantage of his playmaking skills.

Denegal completed 143 of 243 passes (58.8%) for 1,807 yards and nine touchdowns last season, with eight interceptions. He’s motivated to double his passing yards and improve the touchdown-to-turnover margin. SDSU finished in the bottom half of the MW in total offense and passing yards, so it could be a big season for the Aztecs if Denegal can hit his goals.

2. Running back Lucky Sutton

Sutton brought home the bacon in a big way for the Aztecs last year, when he hit No. 16 on the SDSU single-season rushing list — and earned First Team All-MW honors — by running for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns in his breakout junior season. SDSU finished third in the MW with 2,583 yards rushing.

San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7). | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

Sutton will continue to be an important complement to Denegal. And he didn’t try to cash in on his success by looking to transfer elsewhere for a bigger payday. He played at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High and announced a few days before the New Mexico Bowl that he would finish his college career as an Aztec.

3. Wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr.

Emanuel certainly could make the case for being the most intriguing Aztecs player to watch in Pac-12 competition. Going into his start at quarterback in the New Mexico Bowl, he had accounted for 139 yards total, rushing and passing, as the backup QB.

Then he went nuts while filling in for Denegal, who was sidelined by shoulder surgery. He rushed 11 times for a whopping 170 yards and two scores in less than two quarters before he, too, was sidelined by an injury.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. (5). | David Frerker-Imagn Images

So imagine what can happen when he lines up at wideout and gets open for Denegal. Getting both of those players on the field at the same time and getting Emanuel open to make big plays is why he was moved to wide receiver, the same position his father played in the NFL after being a college quarterback.

4. EDGE Kai Wallin

Wallin not only brings experience to the attrition-ravaged EDGE position, but he also brings a working knowledge of new Pac-12 rival Oregon State after transferring from Corvallis to Montezuma Mesa.

Wallin started seven of the nine games he played in last year, with one sack, 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and four hurries. Before his Beaver days, he played in 15 games during his two seasons at Nebraska.

5. LT Joe Borjon

Like the defensive line, there’s going to be some rebuilding on the offensive line. The leader of that unit is expected to be senior Joe Borjon, the starting right tackle last fall, who will move to the important left tackle position to replace Christian Jones, who graduated. Additionally, the 6-foot-8, 338-pound Borjon will get to spend a season playing with younger brother Brian, who will be a freshman.