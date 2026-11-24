

San Diego State’s big 22-20 upset of No. 17 CFP Boise State resulted in two players earning awards from the Pac-12 Conference.

Senior Cooper DiLeva, who kicked the game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired, won his second special teams player of the week award, while safety Tainoa Lave earned his first freshman of the week award. It was the first time a player other than a wide receiver won the freshman award.

The win earned the Aztecs (6-5, 5-2 Pac-12) a rematch against the Broncos (9-2, 6-1) in the Pac-12 Championship game at Albertson Stadium on Dec. 4.

It also made them bowl eligible for the second straight season and 15th time in the last 17 seasons.

The awards are voted on by the league’s media.

Cooper DiLeva adds to historic season with walk-off winner

DiLeva missed a 49-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, but acquitted himself nicely by making three other attempts, including the walk-off winner to stun the Broncos and their home crowd.

In between, he made kicks of 51 and 29 yards. Add in a PAT and he scored 10 of the Aztecs’ 22 points.

DiLeva continued his outstanding season and has now made 18 of 20 field goal attempts and all 27 PATs. He leads the Aztecs in scoring this year with 81 points, 39 points ahead of the next player.

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Last week, he was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, which honors the nation’s top placekicker. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass this season on a fake field goal in a win against Utah State.

DiLeva added to SDSU kicking lore by becoming the third player to boot a winning field goal with no time left since 1982. The others were Peter Holt against California on Sept. 10, 1994, and Gabe Plascencia at Northern Illinois on Sept. 27, 2025.

He currently ranks third on the school single-season list by nailing 90% of his field goal attempts.

Tainoa Lave emerges as a defensive difference-maker

Lave made the second start of his freshman season and matched his season-best with nine tackles, which tied for second-most among the Aztecs' defenders. He added a 3-yard tackle for loss.

Lave’s effort helped keep Boise State well below its average of 39.7 points per game. The Aztecs also forced three turnovers from one of the Pac-12’s best offenses.

Lave is currently sixth on the team with 47 tackles. He’s also forced a fumble and broken up two passes.

What's next for San Diego State

SDSU plays its flex game at Washington State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. It won't count in the conference standings.