Underrated San Diego State NFL Draft prospects who could be selected in 2026

It’s been four years since the San Diego State Aztecs have had a player selected in the NFL Draft.

In 2022, the Aztecs had four players taken, starting with defensive end Cameron Thomas in the third round by Arizona, and continuing with tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round by the New York Giants, and punter Matt Araiza by Buffalo and tackle Zachary Thomas by Chicago, both in the second round. Araiza ended up being released due to a legal issue from which he’s since been cleared, and signed with Kansas City in 2024.

A San Diego State player will certainly hear his name called in this year’s draft, as cornerback Chris Johnson is projected to go late in the first round or in the second round after an outstanding senior season.

After Johnson, the Aztecs have a handful of players who could sneak into the seventh round or wind up as undrafted free agents.

Here are four underrated San Diego State prospects heading into next week’s NFL Draft.

Bryce Phillips, cornerback

Phillips was pleased with his pro day workout in front of scouts from 30 NFL teams in mid-March, and one draft website had him pegged as a potential seventh-round pick at one point in recent weeks. Of course, the draft landscape changes dramatically, sometimes hour by hour, as the hype builds.

Phillips, who is from Long Beach, played his final two seasons at SDSU after beginning his college career at Santa Ana College and then playing two years at Tennessee State. He started every Division I game he played in. He had one interception in each of the last two seasons at SDSU, as well as a forced fumble last fall.

Phillips ran a 4.56 40 and recorded a 37 ½-inch vertical leap, and believed his performance allowed scouts to see the traits that make him an intriguing prospect.

“I feel like I was able to show that I’m a big, fast, physical corner,” Phillips told The Daily Aztec. “I feel like it was a good showing for me, for my whole DB group. Everybody showed up and everybody showed out.”

Phillips has the added benefit of having watched his older brother, Clark, get drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round out of Utah in 2023.

Gabe Plascencia, kicker

NFL teams rarely draft specialists and Gabe Plascencia isn’t one of the top-ranked kickers, but he did show off his skills during pro day.

Plascencia made 11 of 14 field goal attempts and had long kicks of 61 and 64 yards.

Nicknamed “The Hefty Lefty,” the left-footed Plascencia finished his Aztecs career as the most accurate kicker in program history after making 36 of 41 field goal attempts for an 87.8 completion percentage. He set the school and Mountain West record by making 25 straight field goals spanning his junior and senior seasons.

Eric Butler, safety

Butler had a good pro day when he was timed at 4.58 in the 40. That was third-best on the day behind Phillips and safety Deshawn McCuin, who was timed in 4.52.

Butler was the starting strong safety as a senior and had 42 tackles, broke up six passes and had one fumble recovery.

Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli, offensive lineman

Ulugalu-Maseuli earned First-Team All-MW honors as a senior after captaining an offensive line that opened holes for the MW’s leading rusher, Lucky Sutton. He had 41 career starts in five seasons while playing both center and guard, including starting every game as a senior at center.