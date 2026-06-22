What Kamden Tillis brings to San Diego State football's 2027 class

The San Diego State Aztecs continue to reap the benefits of a big recruiting weekend in late May.

Two-way player Kamden Tillis of Los Alamitos High, who had a huge junior season at running back, announced his commitment via X over the weekend.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic journey at San Diego State University!,” the three-star player wrote. “For the next four years, I will be taking my talents to SDSU and joining the Aztec Football family.

“I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, teachers, and everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement, guidance, and belief in me have helped make this dream a reality.

“Thank you all for your continued support. The work isn’t finished—it’s just getting started!”

Who is Kamden Tillis?

Tillis is a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder who lists his positions as wide receiver, running back, linebacker and strong safety on his X bio.

According to on3.com, he made official visits to Boise State on May 28 and San Diego State on May 29. That’s the day the Aztecs hosted a large group of class of 2027 recruits and they posed for a group photo at Snapdragon Stadium, gathered around a sports car on the Aztecs’ sideline.

He received offers from an impressive list of schools that include the rival Broncos as well as Colorado State and Fresno State, which like the Aztecs are moving into the reconfigured Pac-12 on July 1. Oregon State, one of the two legacy Pac-12 teams remaining, also offered Tillis.

The major recruiting sites list Tillis as a running back. He’s ranked No. 1,368 overall nationally by on3.com, No. 104 at running back and No. 122 overall in the state of California.

According to MaxPreps.com, Tillis rushed 146 times for 1,543 yards — an average of 10.6 yards — and 19 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He had one 100-yard game. He also caught 33 passes for 394 yards.

He helped lead the Griffins to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 title with a 33-20 win against San Clemente. The Griffins then lost to San DIego’s Cathedral Catholic High in the state playoffs, 42-21.

Coincidentally, Cathedral Catholic is where current SDSU workhorse running back Lucky Sutton prepped. Sutton is heading into his senior season after a breakout year that saw him earn First Team All-Mountain West honors after rushing for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Where might Ellis fit in

Ellis could be arriving on campus at an opportune time. Sutton is a senior, as is his backup, Christian Washington, who played at Helix High in suburban La Mesa.

There are a handful of underclassmen on the roster, including sophomore transfer Javion Kinnard from Colorado State, who was a Second Team All-MW punt returner.