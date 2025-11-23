What San Diego State coach Sean Lewis and the players said after completing perfect home season
San Diego State’s football team went 6-0 at Snapdragon Stadium during the regular season and there’s a chance they’ll have one more game there in 2025.
SDSU (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) beat San Jose State 25-3 on Saturday night to maintain its one-game lead atop the MW with one game left in the regular season.
“That was a great way to send out the seniors to be undefeated at home,” Coach Sean Lewis said. “Good teams defend their home soil. It’s something we talked very early about in training camp, and when we opened the season against Stony Brook. We’re very pleased to be able to do that this evening and honor our seniors, who have been a huge piece. Obviously, their commitment to our process, our way of doing things, they bought in very early on to all the changes that we made and then recommitted to that process before the start of this year.”
SDSU went undefeated at home in the regular season for the first time since also going 6-0 in 1996.
“A lot of hard work has led up to this moment,” Lewis said. “The journey that we've been on, the climb that we've been on day by day, step by step, has created great evenings like this. It’s pretty special to do something that hasn't been done since 1996, pretty unique and pretty special to lead the team that has beat Boise, beat (Fresno State), and I feel like could beat any other team in California right now. The staff is doing a tremendous job. I’m really pleased. The really cool thing is that we get to continue doing great work.”
Here are the highlights of Lewis and the players’ news conference:
Lewis on preparing to play at New Mexico
“Each opportunity becomes even more meaningful. It was a great win. I’m really excited to turn the page on a short week here as we go. Tomorrow is Monday for us, as we get to take on a great New Mexico team that won this evening. There'll be a great battle down there, with good coaches, good players, and high-quality ball that will get here quickly.”
Lewis on facing multiple SJSU quarterbacks
“Players make plays. The three quarterbacks had different skill sets. When quarterbacks have different styles, you need a really focused approach to how you're going to defend. Seeing all three quarterbacks with their uniquely different approaches, there has to be relentless focus, elite technique, and fundamentals to execute the call. Then, trusting your brothers that are out there that they're going to do their piece so that you can leverage the ball, meet gaps sound, and have coverage stability. We did a good job of that.”
Lewis on utilizing more 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end)
“Playing 21 personnel shows the ability for us to adapt our scheme to the people that we have available and the knowledge that we have on staff. It highlights our kids' ability to take the concepts we've implemented since day one and apply them to different personnel packages. We're in a spot where it's been a journey. This is five of six in a row, and if we handle the next one the right way, there's gonna be a seventh game that we gotta go win in a row.”
Lewis on freshman Jaylon Hawkins’ performance
“There's been some pretty critical injuries to some of our playmakers within the wide receiver room, and guys have done a good job stepping up. I was really pleased with the way Jaylon Hawkins prepared for this moment and this opportunity. He stepped into it and did a good job with the role we gave him.”
Lewis on remaining focused despite injuries late in the season
“It’s all hands on deck at this point in time. There are no excuses. Let's find a way to manufacture a win, manufacture success, and be more efficient in how we do that, because we left a lot of meat on the bone out there tonight.”
Quarterback Jayden Denegal on the play of the offensive line
“It's amazing to have the linemen that we have. We have three very good backs and the best offensive linemen in this conference. Being behind those guys, they protect me, and it's a blessing every day. We just keep on getting better, day in and day out, and we can keep on pushing.”
Cornerback Chris Johnson on the emotions of Senior Night
“Tonight meant a lot. We’ve come a long way. I've been here all four years, and pretty much all of those seasons except for now have been a pretty big letdown. Before I came, we had a 12-win season. I'm finally happy that we can get back towards that. This being my last year, I just hope to keep the younger guys going, keep this thing going.”
Johnson on having a “bend don’t break” mindset on defense
“I feel like we showed off ‘bend, don’t break’ perfectly. I feel like most of their drives, they were converting on third down, getting first downs, driving down the field. But like you said, ‘bend, don’t break’ so we could give up ninety-nine yards, and we’re okay, as long as they don't end up in the end zone.”