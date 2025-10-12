What San Diego State coach Sean Lewis said after a complete victory at Nevada
San Diego State’s turnaround in Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach is starting to provide some tangible results beyond the box score, which was pretty impressive after a 44-10 win at Nevada on Saturday night.
The Aztecs improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West after winning their fourth straight game. They’re now just one win shy of being bowl eligible for the first time since 2022.
Lewis doesn’t feel the need to say anything to his players about that.
“I think they're well aware of that and I think they're well aware of what the next opportunity is and that next opportunity is special,” Lewis said.
The Aztecs get their second bye week to prepare for a game at their long-time rival, Fresno State, on Oct. 25. The Bulldogs were routed Friday night by Colorado State, which lost big to San Diego State a week earlier.
SDSU scored a touchdown in all three phases against the Wolf Pack to take a 21-0 lead just one play into the second quarter, on Jayden Denegal’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Christian Washington.
Jordan Napier got the blowout going when he returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown just 59 seconds in. Cornerback Chris Johnson intercepted Carter Jones and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 7:11 left in the first quarter. It was his second pick 6 in four games, pairing nicely with the 97-yarder he had in a 34-0 win against California on Sept. 20.
Here are the highlights of Lewis’ postgame press conference:
Lewis on putting together a full game on the road
“Yeah, I mean, so we've been talking quite a bit obviously about we laid an egg the first time that we went out, the defense carried us the second time that we went out. So to take kind of that next step, right, as we talk about this climb and the journey that we're on to be improving and to continue to elevate was having all three phases put together a four-quarter game, you know, and so again, the way that we started, the way that all three units played collectively well together was great to see.”
Lewis on the complete team effort
“Really good effort in all three phases. It was great for the boys to start fast to get the two non-offensive touchdowns early. Obviously anytime that you can put points on the board in those non-traditional ways is really, really beneficial.”
Lewis on the one area to work on during the bye week
“Wish that we would have finished a little bit better. Disappointed that we didn't find the end zone in the second half offensively. But that's me nitpicking and that gives me some stuff going into the bye week to really dial into. Now’s a good time for us to get refreshed, get recharged. The back half the season is obviously no joke and we’ve got to do a great job attacking that day in and day out.”
Lewis on being two wins better than last year
“I hope our community is really, really proud. I hope the alumni and past Aztec warriors are really, really proud, right? Like we stand to watch over all of this, right? The past, the present and the future. And so each and every single day, we work to uphold the proud tradition that we wanted to reestablish when we started this year that we did not do a good enough job of last year, right? And so I hope that everyone is really, really proud.”
Lewis on exceeding the preseason prognostications
“I mean, the external noise quite honestly, you know, doesn't bother me. I don't give it much heat unless I can use it as motivation. Just trying to get better each and every single day. Truly, reestablish when we started this year that we did not do a good enough job of last year, right? And so I hope that everyone is really, really proud.”
Lewis on goals for the second half of the season
“I mean, it doesn't change a whole lot, right? Like our internal standard is really really high. We want to improve and compete each and every single day. We want to cover and move collectively together, right? And we want to have a blue-collar nastiness about us that no matter where the job is, no matter who it's against, no matter what time it is, that we're going to find a way to be successful, right? And so those are our program standards. Like those are things that are non-negotiable to us.”