What San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis said about preparation for the New Mexico Bowl

San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis is looking forward to some good football and good food when the Aztecs head to Albuquerque to face North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 27.

The Aztecs (9-3) are a week into preparation to face the No. 23 Mean Green (11-2).

“We've had a great week of preparation here. Guys have been attacking it the right way,” Lewis said Thursday. “Nine days out from a tremendous opportunity to go play, go compete. The enthusiasm to play has been awesome. Really excited about where we are. Tremendous opportunity, great challenge and all things in college football are a lot of fun right now. So really excited about where we're going, where we're at.”

The Aztecs have the chance to win 10 games in a season for the first time since their landmark 12-2 finish in 2021.

The bowl game is at University Stadium, where the Aztecs lost in double overtime to the New Mexico Lobos on Nov. 28 in the regular-season finale. That loss helped knock the Aztecs out of contention for the Mountain West championship game.

San Diego State Aztecs tight end Jackson Ford (15). | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

But, the Aztecs are back in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons.

Here are the highlights of Lewis’ news conference:

Lewis on the matchup of teams that have combined for 20 wins

“Yeah, I mean outside of the CFP games, right? The combination of 20 total wins is the most wins out of all of bowl season. Again, it's a great opportunity to go play. Really excited about the way that our guys have approached it. Anytime that you can earn more time, right, by the work that you've done in the regular season is really truly special. So yeah, great matchup, unique opportunity. That's the beauty of bowl season, right? You get the opportunity to go have these matchups, you know, hey, Mountain West against the American and two great teams that were, you know, at the top of their leagues to go have good quality coaching, good quality players, to go have a great competition.”

Lewis on spending time in Albuquerque

“Go spend some extra time in this part of the country that I haven't spent a whole lot of time in, a lot of our kids haven't spent a whole lot of time in. So, you get to experience the culture. I'm excited for a little green chili, right? Some interactions and you know, to get to know their staff a little bit more intimately and to spend some time with them and to go compete. It's a lot of fun. and it's a good reward for a job well done by the boys this year.”

Lewis on balancing game prep with having fun

“Yeah, I mean again like it's a great life lesson for the guys, right? Like there's going to be opportunities as they you know continue to grow and they get in their careers where you go on a business trip, right? And if you're going to be at the conference or the convention or whatever it is for, you know, four days, three nights, like yeah, you're there to do the work and you handle the business the right way, but you also get the opportunity to experience something. Maybe that you'd never have experienced before, you know?”

Lewis on what he knows about Albuquerque

“I mean, like outside of when I drove here from Colorado, when I got the job, I filled up for gas in Albuquerque and then when we were back there a couple weeks ago, like that's the only time I've ever spent there, right? And so, we were, you know, learned about the area. And again, like I love wherever I go to kind of immerse myself in the food and the cuisine of that spot. And so, again, I've heard a lot about the uh the green, the red chilies and everything. So, I'm excited to take that in.”

Lewis on whether he’s heard about the Breaking Bad tour

“I have not heard about that. No. Is that something to do, too? Are they open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? I'll have to look into it. Go. That'd be cool.

Lewis on whether star cornerback Chris Johnson will play

“Yeah, I mean, he's working through some injuries that he's been battling through all year. He's been a warrior, you know, all year for us and he's been doing a lot of great things. He's only been able to, you know, miss one game because of the hard work that he's been doing. So, you know, he's still every single day with our training staff doing a great job attacking his rehab. We'll see where he's at when we get to here in nine days about what his availability is and you know where he's at physically for what needs to happen for right now and for his future as well. So, we'll weigh all that out. But those decisions are not easy by any stretch of the imagination.”

