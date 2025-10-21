What San Diego State football players said ahead of Fresno State rivalry game
San Diego State’s players are eager to return to action after their second bye week, and it just so happens they’ll be visiting their long-time rival, Fresno State.
At 5-1 and 2-0 in the Mountain West, the Aztecs are already two wins better than they were last year in Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach.
They can extend their winning streak to five games and become bowl eligible if they beat the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1).
“I feel like just attacking the next day as if it's the only one you’ve got, because it is the only one we’ve got,” senior offensive lineman Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli said Monday. “We're not looking past ‘The Team Up North.’ We're not looking past anything. We're just ready to attack the next day and the next opponent.”
Here are the highlights of the players’ news conference:
Sophomore linebacker Owen Chambliss on the season’s second half
“We are sticking to the process, not getting overconfident, not getting too down low, or just staying right here and just letting the process take care of itself.”
Chambliss on the Old Oil Can
“We understand the history of the Oil Can, and we just want to keep it in house and make sure that we're representing the past Aztecs well for what they fought for.”
Ulugalu-Maseuli on preparations for the rivalry game
“Waking up and coming to the building early in the morning, just being able to see that oil can means a lot to us, and we don't want that going anywhere. This rivalry means a lot to me and being here all five years of my college career, it's always a big game when we play ‘The Team Up North.’ ”
Ulugalu-Maseuli on the environment in Fresno
“It's a great college environment. That walk to their field is a tough walk, but we love the environment being on the field with the students right behind us and yelling at us. It's college football. It's what you love about college football, and that's the type of environment we like to play in. We can't wait to get into that environment and play ball.”
Ulugalu-Maseuli on Fresno State’s defense
“They're pretty big up front. It's always rough going against a big d-line. Both their defensive tackles are over 300 pounds, and they move across the ball pretty well. They play hard, and their linebackers are flying around. I think we're up for the challenge. It's always a more aggressive game whenever we're playing against The Team Up North.”
Chambliss on the hardest part about defending Fresno State’s offense
“Schematically, they're really versatile. They have a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of football, and their running backs run hard, so they do a lot of things to stretch you and challenge you throughout the course of a game.”