What San Diego State needs to know about UCLA's dangerous rushing attack

The San Diego State Aztecs are finally going to the Rose Bowl as a member of the Pac-12 Conference to play the UCLA Bruins.

It’s just that the Bruins are no longer in the Pac-12, having bolted along with nine other legacy schools during the conference realignment upheaval three years ago.

It’s still the marquee matchup on the Aztecs’ schedule in their first season in the new Pac-12.

The Bruins, now in the Big Ten, are 1-0 after beating California 45-24 on Saturday night in the first game under new coach Bob Chesney, who moved across the county after leading James Madison into the College Football Playoff last season.

The Aztecs are also 1-0 after beating Portland State 53-20 on Saturday.

Here’s what SDSU needs to know about UCLA before the 4:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Nico Iamaleava remains UCLA's biggest name

The quarterback decided to stay with the Bruins for a final season after getting a sense of excitement in his first meeting with Chesney after he was hired in December.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) scores a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That meeting left Iamaleava energized after slogging through last season, when DeShaun Foster was fired after opening the season 0-3 and replaced by interim coach Tim Skipper. The Bruins finished 3-9.

He passed for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also led the Bruins in rushing with 505 yards.

UCLA's rushing attack could test SDSU's rebuilt defense

The Bruins will strive for a balanced attack, although they showed off a strong running back against Cal by piling up 277 yards and six touchdowns. That was the most yards rushing since they had 280 in a win against Boise State in the 2023 LA Bowl. The Bruins averaged 8.7 yards per carry.

Iamaleava threw for 184 yards and ran for a touchdown.

So far the Bruins have played well on both sides of the ball, give or take a mistake such as an interception by Iamaleava.

Bob Chesney brings a winning track record to UCLA

The Bruins got a badly needed change at the top when Chesney was hired away from James Madison after leading it to the College Football Playoff. UCLA has struggled through the last decade or so and fired alum DeShaun Watson after an 0-3 start last season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney has developed a reputation for rebuilding programs and winning conference championships. He’s won a total of eight titles while coaching at Salve Regina, Assumption, Holy Cross and James Madison.

He could be the right guy, considering that UCLA hasn’t had a double-digit win season since going 10-3 under Jim Mora in 2014.

UCLA showed its potential in win over Cal

The Bruins had a strong finish on offense and defense in their big win at Cal. Ta’Shawn James had two interceptions to help set up two touchdown runs by Wayne Knight as the Bruins put it away. The Bruins scored six rushing touchdowns.

Three UCLA players SDSU needs to know

The Bruins have two running backs looking to carry the load against the Aztecs.

Knight, who followed Chesney from JMU, scored a career-high three touchdowns against Cal, the first time he’d had multiple rushing TDs. He had a team-high 157 all-purpose yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Woods ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, his first 100-yard game at UCLA.

Defensive back Ta’Shawn James had his first two career interceptions in the fourth quarter to help the Bruins seal the victory.

How UCLA could attack SDSU

After their success running the ball at Cal, the Bruins will likely try it again against the Aztecs, complemented by Iamaleava’s passing. The Aztecs had to heavily rebuild their defense after last season, with nine new starters taking the field this year

The Aztecs allowed the Vikings to gain 375 yards in total offense,although 280 of it was in the air.

The matchup that could decide the game

UCLA’s running backs against SDSU’s defense, which means the Aztecs’ front seven will need to come up with a big performance,

It could be a big day for linebackers Sione Hala, who had a team-high 11 tackles against PSU, and Tano Letuli, who had five tackles.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Tano Letuli (21) celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aztecs return only two starters from the defense that set the tone as the Aztecs went 9-4 last year.

The Aztecs will look for just their second win in 10 games against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.