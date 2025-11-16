What San Diego State’s players said after big win over Boise State
A rainy night in San Diego helped hometown hero Lucky Sutton crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
Sutton carried 25 times for 150 yards as the San Diego State Aztecs shelved the passing game and relied on their stout running game to beat Boise State 17-7 on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium and regain sole possession of first place in the Mountain West.
That gave Sutton, a graduate of San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High, a total of 1,048 yards with two games to play for the Aztecs (8-2, 5-1 MW).
“It feels great to pass 1,000 rushing yards. But I'll say that I'm just really grateful and thankful for the offensive line,” Sutton said. “I wouldn’t have gotten there without them, and they've done an incredible job turning around since last year. I'm really thankful for them. I can't do anything without them, so it's also their achievement. I'm really proud of that. I know (tight end) Seth Adams also had that as a goal, and I'm proud of him for getting it as well.”
Sutton is the 20th different Aztecs running back with a 1,000-yard season, and it’s the 28th time it’s been done. His 1,048 yards currently put him at 23rd in SDSU single-season history.
Sutton and Christian Washington did the heavy lifting on the ground, and quarterback Jayden Denegal cashed it in with touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards. Gabe Plascencia kicked a 47-yard field goal.
Here are the highlights of the players’ news conference:
Sutton on the team’s mindset when playing in the rain
“We knew it was going to be to be, run the ball, kill the clock, so whoever could ultimately run the ball better was going to win the game. I was just trying to make sure I got hard runs and make sure I was taking care of the ball as well.”
Sutton on attacking Boise State’s defensive game plan
“When Boise was trying to stack the box or trying to stop the run, we could still keep running through them. It's a really great feeling that we didn't have to change our game plan. We knew all the running backs, and Christian Washington had a good game. We knew that it was going to come down to running the ball, and we had to step up and do our job.”
Linebacker Owen Chambliss on the defensive communication
“We love each other and have a great connection. When one of us makes a play, the other 10 guys are hyped and ready to go for the next play. We're all fighting for each other to make the play and do our job. We feed off each other every single play.”
Chambliss on having a “bend don’t break” mindset on defense
“Every week, we're playing really good teams that have really good offenses. We know we're going to get some yards, but they just can't get in the end zone. We give up a little bit here and there, but we just can't break.”
Chambliss on slowing down Boise State’s rushing offense
“We knew that they were going to have a really physical offensive line and that their running backs were going to run hard. We made sure we had physical fundamentals, and that we were on the same page. We made sure we wrap up and tackle with violence.”