What San Diego State’s players said after their big win at Nevada
Football coaches love talking about “all three phases” of a football game — offense, defense and special teams.
So do the players.
“Man, I feel great. I feel like finally all three phases got to play together,” San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson said after the Aztecs routed Nevada 44-10 on Saturday night to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West. “You know, we haven't even done that all season. So, I'm really proud of the guys going into the bye week, really happy. But we're excited to get back to work, too.”
Johnson had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, his second pick 6 of the season.
The offense found the end zone on the first play of the second quarter, when Jayden Denegal threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Christian Washington for a 21-0 lead.
Here are the highlights from the players’ postgame news conference:
Napier on his punt return for a score
“You know, I've been wanting to punt return for a long time. You know, just being a main punt returner, getting a lot of returns every week. You would want one, you know, if you’ve got a lot of pride. So before this game, I came in saying, ‘I need one." First play of the game, before offense, it was a punt return. I’m just happy with that.”
Johnson on his interception return for a TD
“Mine, it was really just the help of my teammates, man. Eric (Butler) sunk underneath the corner and forced the ball to be high. I saw the ball come out of the quarterback's hand. I made a play on the ball and then, uh, I think Mister (Williams) had a lead block right in front of me and then after that, I was just gone.”
Napier on quarterback Jayden Denegal’s big game
“Jayden, he just continues to get better. You know, he's a great leader, a great captain. You know, he comes in the facility every day ready to work, ready to get better. You know, he's pushing through injuries right now. So, you feel me? That just says a lot. You feel me? He’s just a good guy who just wants to come in and work and wants to get and help this team and help us win.”
Napier on being one win shy of bowl eligibility
“Nothing, really. Just go out there, get the next win. After we get that win, get the next win. Just keep going. Keep stacking days.”
Johnson on the bye week and then a game at Fresno State
“I feel like we still have all of our goals ahead of us as before the season started. We're still on the same track. Really excited about the game coming out of the bye week obviously, little Oil Can rivalry game. So, you know, we're going into the bye, really excited, really happy with the team, but our goals are still what our goals have been since the beginning of the season.”