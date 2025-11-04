What San Diego State’s players said heading into road game at Hawaii
San Diego State’s defense played another gem on Saturday night, intercepting three passes and recovering one fumble in a 24-7 win against Wyoming that propelled them into the Mountain West lead.
Now the Aztecs are off to Honolulu to face Hawaii, which is coming off a 45-38 shootout loss at San Jose State.
“At some point you’ve got to realize, you know, maybe (a) passing attack isn't the best strategy against this defense,” linebacker Owen Chambliss, who had one of those three interceptions, said Monday. “And I think you kind of get flustered back there as a quarterback not knowing what to do. We do so many different things with our back seven from disguises and I think it makes it really hard allowing 10 points a game.”
There’s a lot at stake for the Aztecs (7-1, 4-0), who look to run their winning streak to seven games and hold onto the conference lead they earned with a home win against Wyoming, coupled with Boise State’s home loss to Fresno State.
Hawaii plays its home games at 15,164-seat Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
The Rainbow Warriors (6-3, 3-2) are coming off a 45-38 shootout loss at San Jose State.
Here are the highlights of the players’ news conference:
Chambliss on the defense responding after Wyoming’s opening touchdown
“We came together and said don't make some of the basic mistakes we made and do a good job settling in for the rest of the game and playing to our standard. Continuing to improve this week.”
Chambliss on the defense’s mentality in practice and on game day
“We have a bend, don't break mentality. This is our job to not let them get an inch, and that's the standard we hold ourselves to, starting on Tuesdays.”
Offensive lineman Joseph Borjon on the improvements this year
“It’s being relentless, having an attitude, edge, and effort about us. We want to be relevant in the West Coast. We want to be one of the top lines in the nation.”
Borjon on returning this season after missing last year due to injury
“Watching last year was tough. You can't be out there to help the team. The difference this year is I'm on the field. I get to put my best ability on the field, and I'm happy to be healthy.”