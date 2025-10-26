What San Diego State’s Sean Lewis said after big rivalry win at Fresno State
The San Diego State Aztecs continued their resurgence under second-year coach Sean Lewis with a big 23-0 win at Fresno State on Saturday.
At 6-1, they’re bowl eligible for the first time in three seasons. They held onto the Old Oil Can in their longest-running rivalry, and gave voters in the two polls something to think about.
“The oil can is coming home where it belongs,” Lewis said. “Thank goodness some of the best players in San Diego have stayed home, right? The best players in San Diego need to continue to stay home. Really, really proud of our team. Really proud of the effort. … It’s great to go bowling, great to get a rivalry win, great to be undefeated at home, and excited to see a soldout Snapdragon when we get home for homecoming.”
Here are the highlights of Lewis’ postgame news conference:
Lewis on if he thinks the Aztecs should be ranked
“Hell yeah. Again, right, like if we're talking about it as a voter, right? Who are the top 25 teams in the country? We're one of them, right? People have been taking notice. We've been receiving more and more votes like, "Hey, 6-1, bowl eligible, big rivalry win. Show me 24 other teams that are better than us. I’ll wait.”
Lewis on what it means to be bowl eligible
“Again, our process works, right? Like our kids have done an unbelievable job of buying into believing in our day-to-day process and how we do it. I know it's really cliche and coachspeak and all those things, right? But I think it's brilliantly boring that the work that we do, the way that our kids have embraced the work that we ask them to do and how we do it and the manner in which we're going to find ways to win each and every single week. Our process works.”
Lewis on the third shutout this year
“It's elite, right? It's never been done here. They're the only team in the country that has three shutouts. Coach Aurich (defensive coordinator Rob Aurich), the staff, the kids are doing a great job. You know, we've been talking about this climb and we've been using this old rickety ladder that's in our building since Jan. 20. And the really cool thing that the kids have embraced is that the proverbial climb and the ladder that we are climbing right now, there is no top to it. They just keep doing great work. They just keep making another rung and they keep elevating.”
Lewis on setting the tone for the big win
“Yeah, I mean, we set the tone in this one a long time ago, right? The importance of the rivalry and then I thought it was going to be critically important in this individual game.”
Lewis on record-setting kicker Gabe Plascencia
“Mr. Consistent, right? Like just consistently good, not occasionally great. Again, he approaches his work throughout the course of the week like it's game day. So when the moment comes, the moment's never too big. Um, and again, he's the epitome right now of his preparation, his hard work meets the opportunities that are presented and he's kind of just living in this moment right now of three more kicks that are all really, really important. So again, we're lucky to have him, right?”