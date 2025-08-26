What the San Diego State coaches and players said during game-week news conference
Coach Sean Lewis is setting the bar high for his second season at San Diego State.
With the season opener coming up Thursday night at home against Stony Brook, Lewis spoke of the excitement of a new season and the expectations of a team looking to bounce back from last year’s 3-9 finish. Like, all the way back.
“So, we have a standard to uphold, and we've been working relentlessly to get the talent in the building to make sure that the talent and the mindset are right for us to be able to go do what we're capable of doing. So, hell yeah, we can make a bowl game,” Lewis said during his first game-week news conference of the season.
The Aztecs played in 10 straight bowl games from 2010-2019. The 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, and then the Aztecs played in bowl games in 2021 and 2022 under Brady Hoke, who missed the postseason in 2023 and then retired, opening the door for Lewis’ hiring.
Here’s what Lewis and the players said during their game week news conference.
Lewis on his expectations for the season
“I'm confident in this team. I'm confident in the work that we've done. There's something special that's brewing in this building that I'm really excited to unleash on Thursday night. We’ve got to do that one step at a time, but we all know what the standards and the expectations are around here. It was one of the most exciting reasons why I took this job. So, we have a standard to uphold, and we've been working relentlessly to get the talent in the building to make sure that the talent and the mindset are right for us to be able to go do what we're capable of doing. So, hell yeah, we can make a bowl game.”
Lewis on opening against an FCS opponent
“Every single day that we've had since we've been back, up until this Thursday, has mattered. But there are only 12 days that count, so if you can't get excited about that, I mean I'm getting goosebumps about it right now and I don’t even get to play. Regardless of who happens to be across from you, it happens to be Stony Brook and they're a great program, but it's about the Aztecs, and the Aztecs taking care of the Aztecs and doing things the right way to our standard each and every single play.”
Lewis on Stony Brook rebounding from 0-10 to 8-4 last year
“They’re a really dynamic group that know their identity, know it well and are true to who they are. You can tell that they play the game with enthusiasm. They play it the right way. So, I’m excited for our fan base, excited for our community, but most importantly, excited for our team and for our staff to go cut it loose on Thursday and to put forth a tremendous effort, to show all the hard work that we've done and go play and have some fun on Thursday night.”
Senior center Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli on the team’s expectations
“Everybody’s more connected, everybody’s been working their hearts out and you can feel the energy rising. It’s going to be a lot more than three wins.”
Ulugalu-Maseuli on Lewis’ second season
“I think that [last] year was just everybody getting to build a connection with Coach Lewis. Coach Lewis came in strong, and everybody was still trying to get used to building that connection with him and putting all their trust in him. This year, I feel like we have that great connection with Coach Lewis, and a lot of players are on board and willing to put in whatever they can for Coach Lewis, and Coach Lewis is willing to do the same for us.”