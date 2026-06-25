What Travon Garrison brings to San Diego State's 2027 recruiting class

The San Diego State Aztecs are exuding a vibe that is catching recruits’ attention both on and off the field.

The latest is Travon Garrison, a 1,000-yard receiver at Damien High in La Verne, who announced his commitment to the Aztecs on Tuesday afternoon.

“I thank God for this opportunity. Grateful to all the coaches who helped me through this process. I'm excited to announce my commitment to San Diego State University!” he posted on X.

On3.com posted a picture of Garrison, some family members and SDSU coach Sean Lewis at Snapdragon Stadium. Garrison is wearing sunglasses and a sign in the picture reads, “Speed Limit None,” with the interlocking SD logo forming the “S” in Speed.

Why Travon Garrison committed to SDSU

"I've been on campus at San Diego State a lot," Garrison said in an interview with on3.com. "Every time I go, I feel more comfortable, more at home. The city of San Diego is great, there's a lot to do, the weather is nice and it feels like a place I can see myself living and growing in for the next few years."

He added that he “really clicked well” with wideouts coach Matthew Middleton, and that he thinks he will “fit in really well with the offense. It's very similar to what we run at Damien, so I feel comfortable with it and believe it will allow me to play fast and showcase my strengths.”

BREAKING: La Verne (Calif.) Damien WR Travon Garrison has committed to San Diego State and broke down why he chose the Aztecs



"Everything about SDSU, the coaches and the environment made it the right place for me.”



Intel: https://t.co/GW6CDqLW6Y pic.twitter.com/e2YajRQjGy — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 23, 2026

The 6-foot, 185-pound Garrison told the recruiting website that it was a tough decision after making official visits to SDSU and Washington State, which is part of the reconfigured Pac-12 that the Aztecs will officially join on July 1.

“I had to think about what was best for me, but in the end San Diego State felt like home,” Garrison told on3.com. “Everything about the program, the coaches, and the environment made it the right place for me."

The three-star had an impressive list of offers that, besides SDSU and WSU, included bids from Kansas, UCLA, Washington, Utah, West Virginia and Colorado State.

As a junior, he had 46 passes for 978 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had four 100-yard games and one three-touchdown game.

How Garrison could fit in at SDSU

Garrison is at least the fifth wideout from the class of 2027 to commit to the Aztecs, which should make for some lively competition a year from now.

The Aztecs currently have an intriguing wide receiver room. Although the group was hit by injuries last year, when the Aztecs had an impressive turnaround season that ended with a 9-4 record, they do return all three starters and their top four pass catchers.

The most eye-catching development in spring was when Bert Emanuel Jr. switched from backup quarterback to wide receiver. That will allow him to showcase his big-play skills while sharing the field with returning starting quarterback Jayden Denegal. They are both seniors.

The wideout corps is senior-heavy.