Where have San Diego State’s football transfers committed to?
Since the end of the 2024 football season, San Diego State lost nearly 30 to the college football transfer portal. They lost 19 players to the portal directly following the season with 11 more having entered during the recent spring transfer window that opened following the completion of spring practice.
Linebacker Brady Anderson, a senior from Bakersfield, and receiver Jordan Napier, a sophomore from Fontana, both entered the transfer portal in December before announcing their returns to the Aztecs several weeks later.
Here’s a look at San Diego State’s transfer portal losses since the end of last season:
Tight end Logan Tanner (Sacramento State)
Edge rusher Dominic Oliver (Western Kentucky)
Wide receiver Louis Brown IV (Colorado State)
Quarterback Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson (North Dakota)
Offensive lineman Dean Abdullah (Sacramento State)
Quarterback Danny O’Neil (Wisconsin)
Quarterback AJ Duffy (New Haven)
Defensive back Josh Hunter
Offensive lineman Ryan Dirksen
Defensive lineman Ezekiel Larry
Wide receiver Baylin Brooks (Western Michigan)
Defensive lineman Darrion Dalton (Washington State)
Edge rusher Malik Gucake
Running back Cam Davis
Running back Kenan Christon (Jackson State)
Wide receiver Philippe Wesley II (Delaware State)
Running back Jaylon Armstead
Defensive back Bennett Walker (North Dakota)
Defensive lineman Keion Mitchell (Howard)
Wide receiver Nino Remigio
Defensive lineman Wyatt Draeger
Offensive lineman Kai Holec
Defensive back Taten Beyer
Defensive lineman Ryan Gaea
Linebacker Danny Niu
Defensive back Jason Mitchell (Central Michigan)
Defensive back Tayvion Beasley
Linebacker Jake Sinz
Wide receiver Brian Pierce
Despite the losses to the roster, as nearly every team throughout the country has endured, the Aztecs continue to rebuild with additions coming in. San Diego State added 19 transfers during the winter period and has turned that process up once again in the spring.
In recent weeks, San Diego State has added offensive linemen Michael Watkins (Washington) and Kalan Ellis (Syracuse). They’ve also added two defensive linemen in Kainoa Davis (Charlotte) and August Salvati (Florida Atlantic). They’ve added to the skill position group as well, adding defensive back Hunter Haines (Washington State) and receiver Donovan Brown (Monroe). After losing three quarterbacks to the transfer portal following the season, San Diego State has added to the quarterback room by bringing in veterans Jayden Denegal (Michigan) and Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan).
MORE MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS & ANALYSIS
• Former San Diego State lineman signs with Kansas City Chiefs
• Former San Diego State defensive back finds new home in transfer portal
• San Diego State adds transfer portal offensive lineman