Where San Diego State's 2027 recruiting class ranks in the new Pac-12

The San Diego State Aztecs wrapped up recruiting for the class of 2027 by hosting some high-exposure visits to the San Diego area and is now in the six-week dead period that runs through Aug. 1.

The Aztecs received commitments from 27 players, many of whom announced their plans to play for SDSU with social media posts that showed them posing with fancy cars parked on the home sideline at Snapdragon, or enjoying a cruise on San Diego Bay.

While those posts portrayed swag and sizzle, the Aztecs finished in the middle of the reborn Pac-12, which, for football, will have eight teams in its inaugural season.

The Aztecs had the fourth-best recruiting haul according to 247sports.com and the fifth-best according to On3.com. They had the most commits, 27.

According to 247sports, Fresno State was No. 1 with 180.40 points and 22 commits, followed by Boise State with 159.96 points and 13 commits, Oregon State with 159.80 points and 18 commits, and SDSU with 157.65 points and 27 commits.

The rest of the rankings included Washington State at No. 5 with 157.63 points and 20 commits, Texas State with 157.08 points and 17 commits, Colorado State with 112.05 points and 20 commits and Utah State with 0 points and zero commits.

Fresno State led the way with 22 three-star recruits while SDSU had 15.

On3 had Boise State first, followed by Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.

What coach Sean Lewis said

“From a college standpoint, everyone wants to hit the dead period and be able to focus on their team,” Lewis told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Being able to put most of their time and effort and energy preparing their team for the upcoming season, that’s what your current team has earned. Also, I think the high school coaches and kids and agents and handlers have all understood this is the time when this happens.”

The early signing period isn’t until December but most players commit far earlier than that.

“It’s great for the high school kids. I think most high school seniors going into their senior year know where they’re going to college,” Lewis told the U-T. “It allows you to enjoy your senior year, know where your future is and map out what that plan is.”

Recruiting class highlights

The Aztecs’ class of 2027 is fairly evenly split between defense and offense, with an emphasis on defensive line and wide receiver, followed by safety and offensive line.

The Aztecs have 17 commits from the state of California and four from the San Diego area.

Among the intriguing commits is two-way player Xavior Jones of Central East in Fresno, who picked the Aztecs over his hometown Bulldogs.

The San Diego-area players include Isaac Cook, a 1,000-yard receiver from Cathedral Catholic, which is the alma mater of Aztecs senior running back Lucky Sutton and linebacker Tano Letuli.