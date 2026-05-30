Which position groups improved the most this offseason for the San Diego State Aztecs?

The San Diego State Aztecs relied heavily on their ballhawking defense last year as they went 9-4 and reached the New Mexico Bowl in a big turnaround season under coach Sean Lewis.

This year, it could be the offense that carries the Aztecs as they work to rebuild a defense that was hit by transfer portal losses and graduation.

Quarterback Jayden Denegal says he’s healthy after having surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder in December — and admitting that he dealt with soreness throughout the season in his throwing shoulder.

The offensive line has three starters to replace, but the wide receiver and running backs rooms are among the most improved groups on the team. Add the overall return game to the list and the Aztecs could make some noise as they join the new-look Pac-12 this fall.

Here is a look at those groups:

Wide Receivers

While there are some players coming off injuries, the wide receivers room will be crowded and eager to catch passes from Denegal.

The Aztecs return all three starters and their top four pass catchers from last year. In perhaps the most intriguing move of the offseason, former backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. switched to wide receiver to give the team the chance to exploit his skills.

Emanuel showcased those skills when he started the New Mexico Bowl after Denegal had surgery. Emanuel was dazzling in gaining 170 yards and scoring two touchdowns on just 11 carries before he got hurt. He had runs of 72 and 69 yards, with the longer run going for a score in the wild 49-47 loss to North Texas.

“I feel like my athletic ability to be explosive will definitely help impact the game,” the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder told The Daily Aztec this spring. “Glad I’m able to be another weapon. Give me the ball and be a playmaker that I know I could be.”

Junior Jordan Napier led the Aztecs with 48 catches for 629 yards and two touchdowns despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in a home win against Boise State on Nov. 15. He was named second-team All-Mountain West on offense and first team as a punt returner.

Jacob Bostick is also coming off an injury. He started the first six games. Senior Nathan Acevedo made four starts after Bostick got hurt.

Also back is senior Donovan Brown, who was the only wideout to start every game;

Others on the roster with experience include redshirt freshman Jaylon Hawkins and sophomore Will Cianfrini, while transfers Justius Lowe and Marshel Sanders will look to contribute.

Running Backs

Lucky Sutton would love nothing more than to eclipse his breakout junior season, when he rushed for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns, both career highs, to earn First Team All-MW honors. He’s certainly motivated, as he announced a few days before the New Mexico Bowl that he was returning to his hometown team rather than explore options elsewhere.

Sutton epitomizes SDSU’s desire to attract and retain local players. He starred at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High before moving across town to Montezuma Mesa.

Sutton became the 20th Aztecs player with a 1,000-yard rushing season, and it was the 28th time overall that feat has been accomplished. He is ranked 16th in SDSU single-season history.

Senior Christian Washington is another local guy who wants to finish at SDSU. He played at nearby Helix High before playing two seasons at New Mexico and one at Coastal Carolina before joining the Aztecs. He ran 98 times for 563 yards and four touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Javion Kinnard transferred from Colorado State, where he showed off his versatility by rushing 12 times for 58 yards, catching 18 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown, and, perhaps most impressive of all, earning second-team All-MW honors as a punt returner. He had six returns for 138 yards and a 91-yard touchdown.

Also in the mix will be redshirt freshman Jordin Thomas and freshman Josiah Lucas.

Overall Return Game

The Aztecs had two punt returns for touchdowns last season, the first coming when Napier had a 75-yard return for a score in the opening minute of a 44-10 victory at Nevada. He suffered a season-ending injury in a home win against Boise State in mid-November and was still named the All-MW first-team punter.

Nate Acevedo had a 63-yard punt return for a TD early in the fourth quarter of the New Mexico Bowl that gave the Aztecs new life at 42-34 in a game they would lose 49-47.

Adding Kinnard to the mix will help the Aztecs have a strong return game.