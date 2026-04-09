Which San Diego State NFL Draft prospects stood out at Pro Day

With the NFL Draft just two weeks away, it’s time to review how the top draft-eligible players from the San Diego State Aztecs did during pro day on campus last month.

Cornerback Chris Johnson is the top Aztecs draft prospect and he had an eye-opening performance at the NFL Combine in late February, including running a 4.40 40. Johnson did limited workouts at pro day. He is generally projected as a second-round pick, although some have him as a fringe first-rounder.

Some other Aztecs, including cornerback Bryce Phillips and placekicker Gabe Plascencia, did well in front of scouts from 30 of the 32 NFL teams who were in attendance.

Here is a look at how those players performed.

Cornerback Chris Johnson

Johnson didn’t have to do much at pro day, other than some private workouts and meetings with interested teams.

He had already helped his draft stock with his performance at the combine in Indianapolis.

His 4.40 40 time was third overall among cornerbacks, after Missouri’s Toriano Pride Jr. with a 4.32 and Georgia’s Daylen Everette with a 4.38.

Johnson recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches.

“The one thing going into it that I kept hearing was like, ‘Hey, does he have the long speed? Does he have the top-end speed?’ And for him to run an official 4.4 flat. Obviously, that obliterates all those concerns,” SDSU coach Sean Lewis told the San Diego Union-Tribune that day after watching Johnson’s performance on the NFL Network. “And the tape speaks to everything else.”

Johnson completed one of the best regular seasons ever by an Aztecs defensive player in helping SDSU go 9-4. He was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year after piling up 49 tackles (36 solo), four interceptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

Cornerback Bryce Phillips

Phillips was excited about his pro day performance, which included running a 4.56 40 and recording a 37 ½-inch vertical leap.

Phillips believes the workout allowed scouts to see the traits that make him an intriguing prospect.

“I feel like I was able to show that I’m a big, fast, physical corner,” Phillips told The Daily Aztec. “I feel like it was a good showing for me, for my whole DB group. Everybody showed up and everybody showed out.”

His older brother, Clark, has been with the Atlanta Falcons since being drafted in the fourth round out of Utah in 2023.

“Just watching him go through the whole process and now being in the league, I get to follow in his footsteps but also create my own path,” Phillips said. “Things he did right, things he did wrong, I get to branch off and do my own way. I just need an opportunity. I don’t mind where I go — drafted or undrafted — if I get the opportunity, I’m going to show what I can do,” he told The Daily Aztec.

Kicker Gabe Plascencia

Plascencia, nicknamed “The Hefty Lefty,” showed off his strong left leg by making 11 of 14 field goal attempts, according to the Union-Tribune. He went 2 of 3 from beyond 60 yards, hitting from 61 and 64 yards before sending a 65-yard attempt wide left.

“I feel like I did really well,” Plascencia told the newspaper. “I feel like I really displayed good ball contact, good height, good ball speed, all that stuff they look for at the NFL level. … I showed I could hit that NFL ball. It was a good opportunity for me today.”

Plascencia even handled a surprise, when a timeout was called to “ice” the kicker right before he kicked one of the deep balls. Plascencia then nailed the kick.

“I did what I do in a game,” Plascencia said, “take a dry swing, take a mental rep and then go out and hit the next one.”

Plascencia was named the preseason Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year and ended up making second-team all-league. He made 19 of 23 field goal attempts, with a long of 53. As well as all 35 PATs.

“I am not too sure if I will be drafted or a free agent,” Plascencia said, “but no matter what I will be giving my 110% to any team that will take a chance on me.”

Up next

The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.