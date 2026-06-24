Why 2027 recruit Nasim Eason flipped from San Diego State to Arizona State

San Diego State has lost another commitment from the class of 2027, this one to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Nasim Eason, who had committed to the Aztecs several weeks ago, has announced that he is flipping his commitment to ASU, where his father, Nijrell Eason, was a star cornerback during his senior season in 2000.

Eason’s change of heart came a few days after two-way player Ayden Payne from Western High in Anaheim backed out of his commitment to SDSU in favor of the Oregon State Beavers, who will officially become a Pac-12 rival of the Aztecs on July 1. Payne had a huge junior year at wide receiver but told on3.com that he would be a defensive back with the Beavers.

Why Nasim Eason flipped

Sun Devil Source reported that Eason and his Higley High team from Gilbert were in a 7-on-7 tournament being scouted by Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham and several assistants, including cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.

The Sun Devils coaches indicated how much they’d like to have him on their team, which led Eason to reopen his recruitment and make an official visit to Tempe.

"Going into the visit I was expecting to only experience good things but my expectations were blown out of the water," Eason told Sun Devil Source. "Really learning the history of all the coaches and seeing their dedication really put into perspective the great position I'd be put in going to ASU. Everything else like the facilities, the fields, and the nutrition was just a cherry on top."

While this recruiting loss will sting for the Aztecs, Eason did have the strong allure of being able to follow in his father’s footsteps.

His father had a stellar 2000 season for the Sun Devils, when he had five interceptions to tie for the Pac-10 lead and was named a finalist for the Thorpe Award, which goes to the top college defensive back in the nation. The Sun Devils are now in the Big 12.

According to MaxPreps, the younger Eason had one interception and one fumble recovery as a junior last fall, plus 25 tackles, including 15 solo. He also blocked a field goal.

Where this leaves the Aztecs

The Aztecs are already having to rebuild their secondary going into the first season of the reconfigured Pac-12, including replacing four of five starters, and now they’ll have to add some focus to the class of 2027, as well.

They did receive a commitment last weekend from cornerback Augus Saunders of Corona Centennial.

The Aztecs lost plenty of star power from their ballhawking defense, highlighted when senior cornerback Chris Johnson was picked No. 27 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft.