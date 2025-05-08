New Mexico gets commitment from transfer quarterback
New Mexico added a big piece to their quarterback room on Wednesday, adding a commitment from transfer quarterback Cole Welliver.
A redshirt freshman out of Texas, Welliver arrives to New Mexico with four seasons of eligibility remaining. Bowling Green and Rhode Island had also extended offers to Welliver following his entrance into the portal in mid-April.
Welliver arrived on campus at UConn in January of 2024 and spent this past season redshirting. 15 months later, he leaves Connecticut for his new home in the Mountain West with New Mexico.
The Lobos are coming off a 5-7 season a year ago in Broncos Mendenhall’s first season leading New Mexico. Mendenhall abruptly left New Mexico after the season to take the same position at Utah State, remaining within the conference. Mendenhall was replaced by Jason Eck, who comes to Albuquerque after three seasons as the head coach at Idaho. Eck led the Vandals to three straight FCS tournament appearances, finishing in the top 10 nationally the past two seasons.
Welliver joins a quarterback room that is largely inexperienced following the transfer of star Devon Dampier to Utah after last season. In addition to Welliver, New Mexico has Idaho transfer Jack Layne, junior college transfer Gabriell Motschenbacher and redshirt senior James Laubstein.
Welliver prepped at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas playing for head coach Jason Witten. An All-Pro tight end, Witten played 17 seasons in the NFL reaching 11 Pro Bowls. He caught 74 touchdowns and is second all-time in receptions among tight ends. Witten retired from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and was named Liberty Christian’s head football coach the following season.
As a senior at Liberty Christian, Welliver helped lead the Warriors to a 14-0 record while outscoring their opponents 716 to 96. Welliver completed 71 percent of his passes, finishing with 3,082 passing yards and 50 touchdowns. He threw just one interception over the final 12 games of the season and tossed a career high six touchdown passes in the semifinals of the state playoffs. Nine schools offered scholarships to Welliver during his high school recruitment including Colorado and Arizona State.
New Mexico has reached four bowl games since 2006, making an appearance at home in the New Mexico Bowl each time. Under former head coach Rocky Long, New Mexico reached five bowl games in a six-year stretch from 2002-07.
